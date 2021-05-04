COVID-19 vaccines and testing
at county health departmentPayson office of the Gila County Health Department is scheduling for Moderna vaccines. Supply is limited. To schedule an appointment call 928-474-1210.
The Payson office of the Gila County Health Department is located at 110 W. Main St., Ste. A.
Gila County continues to offer free rapid PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19. To schedule an appointment call or text 928-200-7668.
Tea Party speaker
The Payson Tea Party hosts Arizona Representative Mark Finchem from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 4 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Finchem, originator of the Stop the Steal movement, organized the December 2020 10-hour unofficial hearing with Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, on suspected election fraud in Maricopa County. He has been instrumental in getting the Arizona Senate formal audit set up.
Finchem served 21 years as a public safety officer providing emergency medical, fire suppression and law enforcement services in Michigan, then moved to the Tucson area and became a rancher and Realtor.
Finchem has filed to run for Arizona Secretary of State in 2022.
Cinco de Mayo event
A Cinco de Mayo event is planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 5 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church to raise money to provide a daily dinner at the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative Warming Center. Enjoy assorted Mexican food, live music, art, raffle prizes and more. For details call 928-951-3560.
Register for Mogollon
Monster MuddaRegistration is open for the 2021 Mogollon Monster Mudda 5K Mud Run. It closes Monday, May 31. Sign up before May 10 to take advantage of the best rates. The cost is $65.
The event is Saturday, June 19 at the Payson Multi-Event Center.
The KidZ Monster Mudda Course is set for Friday, June 18 for ages 6 to 11. The youngsters have their own course with over 20 awesome obstacles.
The cost is $25.
Making a return this year is the Monster Gladiator Challenge. Make sure to register in the Elite Heats to be in the running for this challenge.
For details go to the Payson Parks website https://paysonrimcountry.com/ of call 928- 472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
The parks office is at 1000 W. Country Club Drive, the event center is at 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
Time Out Inc. Golf Tourney
A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club.
The Knauss Foundation is the event’s major sponsor. The cost is $90 per person with member discounts. There are first and second place prizes, a 50-50 drawing, other prizes and lunch is included in the price.
Contact Gary Cordell, 928-970-1584 with team names by May 11, or email gary@garycordell.com.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to operate under COVID-19 guidelines, which will continue through the spring. It has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 by Rich Lange who will provide a preview of the Homol’ovi tour. Lange was the associate director for the Homol’ovi Research Program, completed by the Arizona State Museum. He has directed land surveys at Homol’ovi and participated in a number of excavations at the Homol’ovi sites and at Rock Art Ranch.
The Rim Country Chapter is providing the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in number of participants and require masks and social distancing. For May, a local outing is planned May 21 to Risser Ruins and the Zane Grey Cabin, as well as the nearby Rim Country Museum, which includes Risser Ruin artifacts.
A major field trip/overnight is planned for June 3 and June 4. On June 3, Rich Lange will lead tours of Homol’ovi III, with additional visits to Homol’vi I and II, and to Homol’ovi IV, if wind, time and heat permit. On June 4, there will be an additional trip to Rock Art Ranch, possibly followed by drive-by tours of Chevelon Pueblo and the old Mormon fort at Obed.
Excavation, stabilization and laboratory sessions for the Goat Camp site, which are members only due to liability issues, will continue through May and June, supervised by Scott Wood.
To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021, so you can access Zoom talks or participate in planned field trips (or to renew your membership), please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Crafternoon at Pine Library
Adults and teens in the Pine and Strawberry area are invited to a Crafternoon at the Pine library at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14. The project is making a Hobbit Wreath. The event is free and takes place in the library activity room. To sign up visit the library at 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com
Blood drive
Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma this May in support of mothers and all patients relying on lifesaving blood transfusions. As a token of thanks, all those who come to give May 1 through May 25 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card, while May 26 through June 1 holiday week donors will receive a Vitalant ball cap — redeemable via email. To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825)
The next Payson blood drives are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29 at Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Suite A.Deacon’s Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church hosts its Deacon’s Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29. There is a $10 fee for space rental.
The church is at 800 W. Main, Payson, for details call 928-474-2059 or stop by the Presbyterian Church Office to pick a space, office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
