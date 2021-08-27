Gov. Doug Ducey has proclaimed Sept. 1-7 as Arizona Blood Donation Week to encourage Arizonans to give blood, especially around the Labor Day holiday when donations typically drop by more than 25%.
As back-to-school and work routines resume, blood and platelet donations have slowed, but the need remains strong.
Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to make a blood or platelet donation appointment during National Preparedness Month in September to prevent a serious shortage and ensure blood is readily available for disasters large and small, including the everyday needs patients face.
As a special thanks for donating around the Labor Day weekend, all those who donate between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7 will receive an exclusive Vitalant T-shirt redeemable by email. To learn more and make an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Urgent need for donors of all types
All blood types are needed, especially type O, the most transfused blood type. O-negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Platelet donations are critically needed. Platelets help blood clot and more than 50% of platelet donations are used by cancer patients.
The next blood drives in Payson are slated for 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 4 at Sawmill Theatre,s 201 W. Main St. Suite A; and then from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Payson High School, 301 S McLane Road.
About Vitalant
Vitalant is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing life-saving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S.
