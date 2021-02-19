Drive-thru vaccinations
Any Gila County resident may take part in a mass vaccination event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. next weekend at the Payson High School football field, 409 W. Longhorn Road. The event was originally scheduled for this weekend but has been delayed until Feb. 27-28 due to weather affecting vaccine delivery.
Registration is now open for this upcoming event.
The Gila County Health Department and Command Solutions 4, in partnership with the Arizona National Guard, will host the mass drive-thru vaccination event. The goal is to administer 2,000 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to the residents of Gila County.
This vaccination clinic is for any resident of Gila County. If you are not a resident of Gila County or cannot prove part-time residency, your appointment will be canceled prior to the event and you will be turned away at the point of registration.
To reduce traffic congestion in the parking lot, please arrive within five (5) minutes of your scheduled appointment time.
Pre-registration is required. Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VacEvent_Payson to pre-register. Once you complete the survey, you will receive an invitation.
This clinic will be by appointment only and we have opened additional phone lines for your convenience. To schedule your appointment, please call: 928-961-6109, 928-200-8810, 928-200-8898, 928-200-8968 or 928-402-8888.
If you receive a message informing you that the phone line is disconnected, it is simply that all eight phone lines are busy. Hang up and try again in a few minutes.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its February clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
The distribution will take place inside the building. Besides gently used clothing, including washed jackets/coats, there will be new shoes, new underwear, and new socks available. Some other new clothing will also be distributed. Children seeking new shoes must be present.
Children and adults must be masked in order to enter the building.
For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
