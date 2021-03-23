Want to maximize your space, add a creative new dimension to your indoor or outdoor garden? Consider vertical gardens, which extend both your space and your style by creating plant walls, or using a fence or trellis to grow upward rather than outward.
Ever trained vines of sweet peas to hide the unattractive view of a neighbor’s messy yard with a wall of green? That’s just one of many examples of vertical gardening.
Learn more at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 25 online with Payson Community Garden volunteer Carol Noble, guest presenter at the weekly gardening webinar.
Free and hosted online in collaboration with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County, the Zoom link for the presentation is arizona.zoom.us/j/82276749484. Or connect via “click here” direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view dozens of prior programs on topics ranging from soil preparation to winter gardening, container gardening and more.
Vertical gardening uses structures, columns, sections of fence or trellis that allow you to grow vines, flowers, and even vegetables using much less space than traditional gardening requires.
In cold-winter climates, houseplants grown in vertical gardens add much-needed humidity in months when the furnace runs and dries the air out. Increasingly, hotels and office buildings are incorporating living walls and vertical gardens both inside and outside. Although vertical gardens might need more frequent watering, they contribute to good air circulation.
University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this popular series.
Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources.
Want to be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Topics continue each week with
• April 1: Bug and Disease-Free Zone
• April 8: Microbes and Mulch for Your Garden
• April 15: Tomatoes Galore
