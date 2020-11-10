COVID-19 is forcing event organizers to change plans, giving a different look to many traditional celebrations. It is also providing fertile ground for creative new celebrations.
In celebration of Veterans Day, the Veterans Heritage Project hosted an “Honor, Protect, Serve” event at The Rim Golf Club at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7.
Guests heard a story of service from a veteran and learned about the benefits of connecting students with veterans directly from those impacted through Veterans Heritage Project’s character education program.
Special guest speaker Frank Lambert is an Army veteran who, after graduating from West Point in 1964, attended Airborne and Ranger Training and Jungle Survival School until assigned Company Commander of Co. D, 5/7, 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam, where he earned the Silver Star, Soldier’s Medal, three Bronze Stars w/V, and two Purple Hearts.
Upcoming events
The Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force is hosting a new celebration — the Veterans Day Cruise Parade from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11.
It begins at the Payson High School, travels McLane to West Main, going west on Country Club and onto Vista. Vista makes a sharp westerly turn and becomes Bulla, which the parade will travel to Lema Drive, then turn east on Airport Road. The route continues down Airport Road and crosses Highway 87 to Airline Boulevard, goes right on Hoover Drive and turns right on Rancho Road to Gila Drive.
Parade participants will take a left at Gila to Easy Street and a right to Manzanita Drive. At Manzanita the route turns left to Timber Drive and then takes a left and a right on Manzanita. The route follows Manzanita to the light on Highway 260, goes through the intersection, which is Granite Dells Road and then goes right on Mud Springs Road, which it follows to Phoenix Street. Turning right on Phoenix, participants will go down hill to Highway 87 where the parade ends.
To learn more, contact Janell Sterner, president, Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force, ngccdrugtaskforce@yahoo.com; ngccdtf.org; or call 480-688-6427.
The traditional Veterans Day celebration hosted by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee is going virtual this year and will be posted on the Town of Payson website. The format can be enjoyed at leisure and from the comfort of a computer or cellphone.
Although virtual, the program still features great inspirational messages from Payson’s mayor, police chief and fire chief. Included are fantastic performances by the Payson Choral Society and the Julia Randall Elementary Honor Choir, as well as a somber moment of prayer.
In addition, the PPEC has assembled and presents some remarkable messages and perspectives as part of the tribute to veterans past, present and those yet to come.
This virtual video tribute will be posted on Tonto TV’s, KRIM FM’s and Global Trails Media’s social media accounts as well as many other social media accounts in addition to the Town of Payson’s website.
The Payson Elks’ Veterans Day dinner has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!