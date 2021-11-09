Payson dentists give back to veterans
Once again area dentists will “Give Back” to Rim Country veterans.
The dentists’ 9th Annual Veterans Day event is now through Thursday, Nov. 11 (available dates vary by individual dental office).
Participating dentists will offer veterans a free basic cleaning, an extraction, or a filling. All that’s needed is a VA ID. Space is limited, please contact one of the following dental offices to reserve your appointment: Payson Premier Dental, 928-472-8400; Anderson Dental Group, 928-474-4581; Alpine Family Dentistry, 928-474-3216; Center Point Dental, 928-472-2500; Mountain Family Dentistry, 928-363-4149.
Veterans tribute
All Rim Country veterans are invited to attend the Payson Patriotic Events Committee’s Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Payson High School auditorium.
All residents of the Rim Country are also encouraged to attend the program.
The theme selected for this year is “Honoring All Who Served and Those Who Support Them.” The program includes welcoming remarks; special tributes; a Presentation of the Colors; an invocation and benediction. Additionally, presentations by speakers are planned, along with a variety of music.
After the program the Rim Country Classic Auto Club will take a selected number of veterans to lunch.
Veterans Day observance
Veterans Day, the annual time for remembering the end of World War I and the brave Americans who served in the “war to end all wars,” also draws from the news headlines of the day.
“What we now call Veterans Day began as Armistice Day. It is historically significant that this day continue to be observed on the month, day and hour that the guns fell silent in World War I at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918,” said Rod Rockman, commander of Payson Post #147.
While the day has strong historical roots, current events continue to add meaning to the day. “Today, thousands of Rim Country Americans have served and are serving in uniform. This is the day that we honor and celebrate those that came home. They sacrificed in wars and in hundreds of other locations around the globe so we may remain free,” Rockman said.
To mark Veterans Day in Payson, the Payson American Legion Post #147 is holding a Veterans Day Celebration, Oath Affirmation, and flag-raising at the Veterans Memorial located at the Green Valley Park at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, which will honor all veterans living in the Rim Country. This will follow the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Payson High School scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Both events are open to the public.
The public is invited to attend and bring any flags to the Green Valley Park ceremony that they wish to be retired. The flag retirement ceremony will be held at a later date.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans organization. Founded early in 1919, the delegates to the first National Convention in Minneapolis broke from business sessions to parade down a main street in a heavy snowstorm at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, to mark the anniversary of the armistice.
