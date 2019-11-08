Rim Country veterans can look forward to special programs to mark Veterans Day.
The first is a ceremony and dinner by the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. The event is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. The dinner features pork loin. Tickets are $10 per person for non-veterans and veterans are admitted at no charge. Stop by the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, to purchase.
The official ceremony
The Town of Payson Veterans Day 2019 Program is at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The theme is “Honoring All Who Served and Those Who Support Them.”
Join with friends and neighbors to commemorate those who have defended and continue to defend the standards and values upon which the United States was founded.
The program features several speakers, music and more. The schedule of events includes:
• Opening remarks by Bill Sahno, chairman of the Payson Patriotic Events Committee, which presents the program
• Introduction of Luann Carpino, mistress of ceremonies
• Presentation of the Colors
• National anthem
• Invocation
• Mayor’s opening remarks
• Corrine Vandenberg and the “Little People”
• Guest speakers: Payson police and fire chiefs and a representative from the Tonto Apache Tribe
• Payson Choral Society (songs)
• Tribute to the U. S. Coast Guard
• Service hymn medley
• Benediction
• Playing of “Amazing Grace” and “Taps”
• Introduction of Major Sgt. Wayne Kirby
• Comments about “Take a Vet to Lunch”
• Patriotic music
After the program and courtesy of the Rim Country Classic Auto Club, a selected number of veterans will be taken to lunch.
Other events
• Payson dentists are again presenting “Salute Our Veterans” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 and continuing Monday, Nov. 11 through Wednesday, Nov. 13 (days vary by dental office).
This is the seventh annual Veterans Day event in which area dental practices give back for the hard work and sacrifices of veterans with a free basic cleaning, an extraction, or a filling. All that is needed for the service is a Veterans Affairs ID.
Participating practices have limited space and it is necessary to make appointments: Payson Premier Dental, 928-472-8400; Anderson Dental Group 928-474-4581; Center Point Dental, 928-472-2500; Alpine Family Dentistry, 928-474-3216
• Arizona State Parks & Trails offers free entrance to veterans, active duty military and National Guard members on Veterans Day as a thank you for their service.
“Arizona honors the service and dedication of our military and veterans,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “This Veterans Day, Arizona is proud to offer our current and former military members free entrance to more than 30 state parks — some of the most beautiful places Arizona has to offer — to give them a day to relax and recreate.”
With state parks located throughout Arizona, there are many opportunities to relax and explore the great outdoors. All year long, Arizona State Parks & Trails offers a discount program for veterans and active duty military.
You must show your military identification for the free entrance on Monday, Nov. 11. All state parks, except Boyce Thompson Arboretum, will be included in this promotion.
For more information on the veterans discount program, visit AZStateParks.com/passes/.
• Local Verizon retailer, TCC, 401 N. Beeline Highway, is giving back to veterans Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11.
In a Veterans Appreciation Event, each veteran who visits the store will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.
Employees will also be on-site answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts.
