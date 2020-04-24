Classes are suspended at all levels because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but that does not mean there won’t be graduation ceremonies — at least for students completing their work at the Eastern Arizona College-Payson.
EAC Payson plans a virtual 2020 commencement for graduates.
The event is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 6 at www.facebook.com/EACpayson and www.gilaccc.org.
The virtual ceremony is being offered in association with Gila County Provisional Community College District.
