Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction has joined forces with the Pine Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) and the State Department of Forestry and Fire Management to make the community more Firewise.
To identify areas in the community that present a significant hazard and to mitigate that danger, a free wildfire risk assessment class is offered for community volunteers by the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management. At a later date, PSFD members will also take the training.
PSFR will help all property owners within a targeted risk area to make them and their neighbors safer in the event of a wildfire. That includes grant services that will pay 90% of the cost of Firewise treatment, and the help of a volunteer work crew for owners who financially could not make that 10% cost.
What are some things you can do to be a part of this program and reduce the risk of fire in the community?
1. Attend a 1-1/2 day Wildfire Risk Assessment Training on May 8-9 (free to volunteers).
2. Conduct property assessments (must take part in the training on May 8-9 to qualify).
3. Cut brush using loppers and/or pruners.
4. Cut down small trees with a chain saw (must take part in chain saw certification class provided by PSFD to qualify, also free to program volunteers).
5. Split logs using a log splitter.
6. General cleanup such as rake leaves, pine needles and small branches and loading into trash bags.
7. Load brush into trailers and/or trucks.
8. Drive brush to the Brush Pit (on Sundays).
9. Safety Team Lean.
10. Administration Team.
11. Care and feeding of volunteers.
Fill out a volunteer application and show the specific activities you would be interested in: https://fotr.wufoo.com/forms/firewise-assistance-program-volunteer/
For more information, call 602-842-1955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!