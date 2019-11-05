Fire up your computer between now and Sunday, Dec. 15 to cast your votes in the Payson Roundup’s 2020 Best of the Rim voting. This year balloting in the popular poll is only online at www.paysonroundup.com.
Voting in the annual readers’ survey for the Rim Country’s best businesses, services, people, food and drink started Friday, Nov. 1 and will continue through midnight, Sunday, Dec. 15. You can cast your votes only once.
This year’s survey offers 138 categories in which to vote. It is broken into the groupings of: businesses and services; restaurants, food and drink; people; event; customer service; business and business person. While there are suggestions for voting in some categories, there is also space to list a choice not listed.
The first category is Best Businesses and Services in Rim Country. It covers everything from best alternative health practices to best tire store and more than 60 other choices in between.
Next is Best Restaurant, Bar, Saloon in Rim Country. Let us know where you can get the best types of foods and beverages and what are the best restaurants for different meals. This category has nearly 30 choices.
There is a separate category to vote for the Best People — accountants and attorneys; best barber, bartender and beautician; best medical practitioners; best DJ, plumbers, waitresses, and more; plus the best business person overall, both female and male.
Finally you can cast your votes in the Overall Best Special Category. This category includes: best athletic event; best local event; best looking office; best customer service at a small business; best customer service at a large business; best overall business in the Rim Country; best business in Payson; best business in Pine-Strawberry; best business in Star Valley; and best business person in Rim Country.
Winners in the 2020 Best of the Rim voting will be announced the evening of Monday, Feb. 3 at the event center of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. The winners and finalists in all the categories will also be acknowledged in a special publication of the Payson Roundup.
So settle in with that computer or laptop, go to paysonroundup.com and share who and what you think are the best the Rim Country has to offer.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!