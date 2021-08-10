Weather data is fascinating. Do you keep a rain gauge or have you wanted to chart rainfall at your Payson or Rim Country residence?
Don’t miss this week’s Cooperative Extension free online webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when University of Arizona Professor Michael Crimmins explains how to get involved adding your data to Rainlog.org, the state’s cooperative rainfall monitoring network. Local reporters and local data are important for everything from watershed management to drought planning at town, county, and state levels. All you need to take part is a rain gauge and access to the internet.
Rainlog.org volunteers select a rain gauge, install it at home, and report daily total rainfall amounts through the online data entry form. Why is your rainfall data important? Precipitation amounts are highly variable — even across Payson and Rim Country — due to topography and seasonal weather patterns. This is especially true during the monsoon, when thunderstorms can produce heavy rainfall that is very localized. Large data gaps exist over many parts of the state — adding new observers and reports in Payson and across Rim Country helps fill these gaps.
Free weekly online forums hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County don’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome to login up to 10 minutes before it begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/82877975948.
The University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts the popular series, and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension. To be added to an email invite list for the gardening and horticulture workshops call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!