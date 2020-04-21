Unity of Payson Book Circle
The next Book Circle title is “The Art of Pilgrimage” by Phil Cousineau. Virtual discussions are planned from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, April 22 and 29 and May 6 and 13. All are invited. The timing for this book is perfect — the title implies travel, but can refer to any pilgrimage, including spiritual journey and quest for truth. Order the book, it is less than $10 online), read Chapters 1 and 2, and email Teresa for information to connect virtually via Zoom: tk.pacifica@gmail.com. The program is presented on a love offering basis.
Fishing Festival
The Rim Country Optimist Club’s 12th annual Kids Fishing Festival scheduled for Saturday, April 25 is canceled. The event has been made possible in the past with the leadership of Let’s Talk Fishin’ and assistance from the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, Arizona Game and Fish, the Payson Flycasters, raffle donors and Fred the DJ.
Computer club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club normally meets on the fourth Monday of the month at the Payson Public Library community room, but because of COVID-19 it has canceled in-person meetings for the foreseeable future. However, today’s technology is allowing the club to continue to meet using the Zoom videoconferencing app. The April 27 meeting will be held only with existing club members via Zoom, but subsequent meetings will be open to new attendees as we all become familiar with programs that allow us to meet and socialize, but just not in person. For those wanting more information, email ray@paysoncomputer.club.
Payson Art League
Due to health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic, the Payson Art League (PAL) has canceled its monthly meetings at the Senior Center until further notice and postponed the Beneath the Rim Studio Tour, which was scheduled for May 1, 2 and 3.
PAL is monitoring the progress of the pandemic to determine when to resume meetings, reschedule the studio tour, and stage or reschedule the summer art festival and fall art show.
PAL appreciates the financial support provided by local businesses and would like to keep all donated funds to advertise your business and our events when they occur. However, understanding the negative impact on local businesses of the pandemic, PAL will refund donated money to any business that contacts us at Payson Art League, P.O. Box 173, Payson, AZ 85547.
Scholarship deadline extended
The Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College group has extended the scholarship application deadline for the 2020-2021 school year until June 15.
Please visit their website at www.friendsofrimcountrygcc.org for more information.
Casino concerts rescheduled
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino has rescheduled two concerts planned in the next few weeks.
The May 3 Little Joe y La Familia concert is rescheduled to July 24, 2020.
The April 27 Neal McCoy concert is rescheduled to Oct. 26, 2020.
All tickets purchased with the original date are still valid. Guests who have already purchased tickets and cannot attend the rescheduled date must call 1-800-777-7529, extension 5600 for a full refund.
