Slather on the sunscreen and grab a hat and head out to Green Valley Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14 for the 26th Annual Payson Wildlife Fair.
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny conditions Saturday, with a high near 90. The day should start with light and variable winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, with gusts as high as 16 miles per hour. In other words, it will be a great day to spend at the park.
The fair offers all kinds of fun outdoor activities. The event is free and features booths from several local and state organizations, hands-on activities, an archery range, and prizes for youngsters, such as fishing rods and lures.
Visitors can see birds of prey, reptiles and other wildlife.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s aquatic specialists will conduct a free fishing activity at Green Valley Lake as part of the fair. A fishing license is not required for fair attendees, and bait and loaner fishing rods will be provided.
The Payson Wildlife Fair is a cooperative effort between the department, USDA Forest Service, and the Town of Payson Parks and Recreation Department.
So come out for a great spring day at Green Valley Park and the annual Payson Wildlife Fair, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14.
