Mountain Bible Church Women’s Spring Conference is the first weekend of April with Bonnie Mock as the featured speaker.
Mock has a deep love for Christ and hunger and devotion to the Word of God. She is certified as a Spiritual Leadership Coach through Blackaby Ministries International and owner/CEO of The Crowning LLC, a leadership coaching company in Scottsdale.
“I believe what produces effective/successful leadership is recognizing where one’s core identity lies. It is my passion/call to help leaders come to that place of recognition through leadership coaching,” Mock says on the company’s website.
Leadership coaching can lead to an unhindered leader, who is then free to be all that they were designed to be, no longer bound by unlocked potential, she says.
Mock has 33 years combined experience in full-time ministry and customer relations and management within a corporation.
She says coaching is an amazing process for those who want to see change in themselves, their business, and those around them. With the appropriate attention to detail, coaching is about meeting the specific need(s) for the individual. Her company makes sure clients receive the tools, guidance, and mentorship to meet their personal and business goals.
“It’s all about getting to the center of who you are, who you want to be, and to be the leader you were created to be,” Mock says.
The Crowning LLC offers individual coaching; business and team coaching; and seminars and workshops.
Reservations for the Mountain Bible Church Women’s Spring Conference are due by Tuesday, March 31. The fee is $15 per person and includes lunch. Register online at MBC-Women.com or at the Women’s Ministry table between Sunday services.
The theme for the day is Cultivate Your Mind for Christ (1 Corinthians 3:9). The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 4 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road.
Besides the program by Mock, three breakout sessions are planned: Cultivate Your God-given Compassion led by Marilyn Pate; Cultivate Faith for the Future led by Julie Whaley; and Cultivate Trust in your Relationships led by Katie Hoff.
Child care will be provided at the conference with reservations. Please specify your child care needs in the sign up form and provide an allergy-aware sack lunch for each child if you plan on staying through lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!