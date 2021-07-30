The Women’s Wellness Forum has for the second year been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event was scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, but on Monday, the MHA Foundation pulled the plug.
“Due to the rising COVID cases in our county, MHA Foundation, Banner Health, and our sponsors have made the very tough decision to postpone the Women’s Wellness Forum,” wrote Heather L. Stage, chief administrative officer with the MHA. “Our No. 1 priority will always be the health and safety of our community.”
The free forum’s mission is to improve and enhance the health and well-being of women in Rim Country. When referring to health, women’s physical, emotional, and mental needs are all addressed in a holistic approach to wellness.
This year would have marked the 22nd anniversary of the forum.
The keynote speaker was scheduled to be Diana Jordan. Jordan, is an internationally certified laughter therapist and coach. Jordan says she came to realize that by making people laugh she helped them deal with life’s stresses, while motivating them and teaching them what she has learned over the past 25 years how laughter nourishes the soul and changes your outlook on life.
She was diagnosed in 2010 with breast cancer. “Like Norman Cousins, my sense of humor helped me deal with my situation and recovery. Laughter is absolutely the magic bullet!” she says.
She works with STAND UP TO CANCER and loves mentoring young female comedians.
Major sponsors of this year’s forum were the MHA Foundation, Banner Payson Medical Center, Hospice Compassus, Payson Care Center, Powell Place and Rim Country Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!