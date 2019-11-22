The Payson Pioneer Cemetery and Messinger Mountain Meadows Memorial Park are the official Rim Country locations for the 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day.
The cemeteries will join the more than 1,600 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 starting at Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial in Payson.
The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that Payson joined in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2019. This is the first year that the Payson area cemeteries will participate in this national event.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices they made for us to live freely.
This year, there will be more than 1,600 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, Dec. 14, and more than 2 million volunteers coming together for the effort.
The goal for Weinland’s Wreaths of Payson is to raise enough funds to place 575 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the veterans laid to rest at both the Payson Pioneer Cemetery and Messinger Mountain Meadows Memorial Park to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.
“These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for the cemeteries, are invited to visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0139 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
Local contacts are: Jessica Weinland and Teresa Montoya; jessicaweinland@gmail.com, 210-792-3467 or 928-607-9136.
To sponsor a wreath go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0139.
