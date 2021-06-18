writer awarded
Contributed photo

Peter Aleshire, consulting publications editor with the Payson Roundup, was recently awarded the Payson Lions Club Conservationist of the Year for 2021. The award was made “For the many large and small actions you have taken to preserve and enhance environments of Rim Country.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.