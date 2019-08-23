You may not notice it from the stands, but when Payson High School’s varsity football players take the field at home for the season opener against Page tonight, something will be different.
They’ll be sporting a new Longhorn logo on their helmets. From a distance, it appears similar to the old logo. But it’s a new design that has Payson High School principal Jeff Simon and others thrilled.
“I think this is going to be awesome,” he said. “We kind of need something nice to read, because there’s a lot of not nice stuff going on right now.”
The Payson Unified School District changed the logo after the University of Texas said Payson’s longhorn logo violated its copyright. Payson’s silhouette of a longhorn was identical to the Texas school, only the color was different.
So the district unveiled a new, modern logo today.
The district will phase out the use of the old logo, seen everywhere around the district, including on trash cans, merchandise and buildings over the next several years.
People all over the country were following the story thanks to online stories and Twitter posts by nationally known reporters. The morning after Channel 3 News in Phoenix ran a story on the issue, the phones at Payson High were ringing off the hook.
“Our ladies up front were on the phone the next day until 1 o’clock,” Simon said. “It was nonstop. It was crazy.
“And a guy from ESPN posted something about it on Twitter and I went back and read his feed and everybody was in big-time support of us.”
The district asked Payson High School graduate and local business owner Joe Klein to come up with ideas for a new logo.
Klein and his team at Axis Culture Group designed a logo that received overall approval by a few dozen PUSD leadership officials, they said.
the design
The logo isn’t a drastic departure from the silhouette, but it satisfied the University of Texas, who told officials that the changes are enough to no longer be in copyright infringement.
“Texas had to approve it. And they said we (Texas) own the copyright to any front-facing silhouetted longhorn period. So we said, ‘OK, how do we get around that?’ And they said it has to have a facial feature to it,” Klein said.
The biggest change is that eyes have been added to the face of the new longhorn.
Klein said he and his team, which included designer Adam Pavis, spent about 10 hours on the project.
Klein said they wanted to stay as close to the original logo as possible.
“We got as close to the Texas longhorn that everybody here loves as Texas would allow,” Klein said. “It’s a sharp and clean design.”
Klein said the design is simple enough that it can be printed on big and small projects.
The group spent the most time picking out eyes for the logo. Some made the longhorn appear evil, some dopey or sleepy. Since all PUSD schools will utilize the new logo, they chose eyes that they believe show “determination.”
“The goal was to figure out what do we want to capture in those eyes? First, it was a fierceness we were kind of going for. Then we brought that back a little bit because this is a K-12 thing because everybody’s the Longhorns now, as far as the schools go. So we said, ‘We don’t want it to be so game-day intimidating that a first-grader wears it and it’s a little much.’ So we went with determination in its eyes because we figured determination is a great value, a great trait for any of our young Longhorns and it fits everything from Friday night football to a first-grader taking a test,” he said. “It’s got an intimidation factor going for it, but we didn’t make it scary.”
They sketched out ideas on paper before using Adobe Illustrator for the final design.
Klein said while the new logo is similar to the old logo, it is definitely different.
“Every line is hand drawn to be ours,” he said. “Every shape of everything that’s on it is 100 percent unique to Payson, so that allows them to trademark it.”
Pavis said he’s thrilled with how it turned out.
“I’m beyond happy with how our team and the school has handled this situation,” Pavis said. “Something we said almost as a mantra, or something to remind ourselves when we were in the office working, was to make sure we respect the integrity of Texas’ longhorn, while also being a champion for and maintaining the longhorn that Payson has at the same time. Now we have something that is 110 percent organic for Payson — all our own.”
When it came time to picking a primary color for the logo, they knew it would be purple, but had to figure out what shade of purple.
Klein said coaches have come to him asking for jerseys and T-shirts over the years and when he asks what color, they just say purple. He’s happy to say that the official color is now Pantone Victory Purple.
“There are 400 or 500 shades of purple and I went through all of them before I found it,” Pavis said. “When I saw it, I said, ‘This is it.’”
You’ll see the new logo in various forms, such as on stickers, in six colors, including Pantone Victory Purple and the school’s other primary color, gold. It will also appear in black, white and charcoal.
Klein is not charging PUSD for their time.
“Our design that we created for this project 100 percent belongs to the school,” Klein said. “Axis Culture Group does not maintain any rights to that design. This was something we were asked to do, we did it and it’s fully theirs to trademark. If we wanted to use it for something we would ask their permission.”
reaction
The district invited 35-40 alumni, students, teachers, coaches, school board members, administration and leadership personnel to a live vote on the logo at the PHS Auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 15.
The redesigned logo was approved by 73 percent of those who participated. Simon said the vote tally at the event was 69 percent in favor, but a few others, who couldn’t be present, voted later, bringing the total to 73 percent in favor of accepting the new design.
“This needed to happen and I hope the community embraces it,” Klein said.
Klein said his daughters, Brooklyn and Elli Jo, both held fundraisers and are donating $3,000 worth of stickers with the new logo to PUSD students.
notification
UT officials noticed the similarities between their logo and the PUSD logo after Payson High and Rim Country Middle School athletic director Rich Ormand reached out to Texas school officials to ask where they got their mascot costume. The PHS mascot costume was showing its age and Ormand was looking for a replacement. (PUSD is still looking for someone who can make a new mascot costume.)
That’s when someone at UT noticed the Payson Longhorn logo at the bottom of the email. It was similar, just purple instead of the UT burnt orange.
Ormand said Payson isn’t alone. He said the law firm representing PUSD told him UT has also sent cease and desist letters about logo infringement to high schools in California, Florida, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Payson is one of 20 high schools in Arizona dealing with similar logo issues with various universities.
Removal
PUSD has 10 years to remove the old logo in the center of the Wilson Dome floor, which will cost an estimated $30,000.
The district recently repaired the floor after a water leak, placing a large Longhorn in the center of the floor. Replacing that logo won’t happen soon because of the cost. And the school needs to re-finish the floor in the old gym first.
“Well, the floor over there (pointing toward the old gym) hasn’t been resurfaced since I’ve been here,” Simon said. “So I’m guessing it’ll be closer to 10 years.”
Fans will see the new logo as soon as tonight as Payson’s varsity football team opens the season at home against Page at 7 p.m. They’re expected to have the new logo on their helmets.
The district has three years to phase out uniforms with the old logo. The district can’t afford to throw out the old uniforms and replace them with new ones.
Ormand said PUSD entered an agreement with BSN Sports to get new varsity uniforms every three years beginning this school year. The old uniforms will be passed down to the junior varsity teams and their old uniforms will go to the freshman teams.
So by the 2025-26 school year, every team, from varsity to freshman, will have the new logo on their uniforms. That’s as quickly as they can make the change unless another source of revenue speeds up the process.
If you’re interested in helping the school, contact Jeff Simon at jeff.simon@pusd10.org.
