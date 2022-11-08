Payson’s Parks and Recreation Commission last week got a detailed briefing on the Forest Service’s effort to revive the Payson Area Trails System — and its urgent need for a partner to help pay for the work.
Payson District Ranger Matthew Paciorek told the commission the Forest Service has revived its effort to create a master plan to improve and extend the Forest Service trails that connect to the town’s Payson Area Trails System (PATS), which is the third major piece in creating an updated Rim Country trails system.
“We have a limited amount of money for trails,” said Paciorek. “In order to make that work — we work with partners to amplify that money. We have grant opportunities” that often rely on funding matches by partners.
“In Payson, we have a huge community that’s very interested in what’s going to happen here,” said commission member Deborah Jones. The commission ultimately appointed Jones as its liaison with the Forest Service on developing the master plan, after expressing enthusiastic support for the effort.
Payson has $35,000 in the current budget to work on the PATS, with another $20,000 already requested in the upcoming budget. That’s only a fraction of the money needed to overhaul the trails, rutted and fragmented after years of neglect and indecision.
Repeated studies in other towns have demonstrated that a well-designed and maintained trails system can reap big economic rewards — especially in towns like Payson with a tourist-driven economy.
Southwest Decision Resources, a Flagstaff consulting group working with the Forest Service to overhaul the master plan for Rim Country trails, made a presentation at the meeting.
The group five years ago conducted several community forums in Payson, but the work on the Payson system lapsed. Partly, that stemmed from the years-long delay in completion of the Tonto Forest Travel Management Plan. In addition, the long slump in development all but halted Payson’s effort to develop the in-town PATS trails intended to connect to Forest Service trails.
So the Forest Service concentrated on working with Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. on developing a marque perimeter trails system around that unincorporated community. The PSFR group of volunteers drove that effort to give wildland firefighters a way to protect the community and support thinning projects.
The Forest Service has also raised roughly $750,000 in grants and donations to overhaul the 50-mile long Highline Trail, which also relies on the efforts of volunteers. The Highline runs along the base of the Rim from Pine to the 260 Trailhead near Christopher Creek — paralleling the Control Road. It has drawn mountain bike and marathon runner races and remains one of the premier trails in Arizona. However, erosion, wildfires and intermittently poor design has made many stretches rough and inaccessible.
Payson’s lack of focus on trails and Forest Service delays and budget woes has shunted Payson’s trail system to the back burner. The town let a once-active volunteer group wither and stopped adding connection trails and trailheads. The town has a map of the trails system that looks comprehensive, but about half the designated system hasn’t even been built — and the rest has fallen into disrepair. The system lacks trailheads, signage, and maintenance.
Until now.
Consultant Andi Rogers said the renewed effort can build on the community surveys and forums conducted five years ago. She said the now mostly inactive working group staged two community forums. People in those forums said they want loop trails, a way to maintain those trails, better signage and trails for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.
“We’re really excited,” Rogers said of the return to planning a Payson-centered trails system, starting with the portion that includes the Boulders Trail. The long-delayed Travel Management Plan designated those trails as non-motorized, which is crucial to the design and repair. The Forest Service hopes that forest thinning projects in the pipeline now can provide the money to finish the archaeological studies. This will make it possible to more easily re-route eroded and poorly designed trail sections.
“We have a lot of information to really move us forward and re-engage the community in the PATS dialogue. There’s a lot of planning to do going forward,” said Rogers.
Paciorek said, “We want to take the public input we’ve already received and turn it into something tangible.”
For starters, that includes expanding the current trailhead for the Granite Dells trail, with more parking, perhaps a toilet, removing some fences and putting up signage.
Rogers said they hope to revive the working group and overhaul a master plan by January. The group will then seek public comments in the first half of next year. That will also require finding partners willing to get started on actually working on the trails.
The Highline Trail work underscores the challenges. The Forest Service is spending $750,000 to repair and upgrade the 50-mile-long trail, which includes adding trailheads. That works out to $15,000 per mile, even with volunteer help.
The existing trails in Payson’s trail system add to more than 20 miles, with many missing sections to connect the American Gulch, Round Valley, Peach Orchard, Cypress, Boulders, Monument Peak Houston Loop and Houston trails into a comprehensive trails system.
Most of the trails in and through the town itself don’t yet exist.
Turning those often eroded stretches into a comprehensive system offers some big challenges — but could also produce big rewards, for both outdoors loving residents and tourist-loving businesses.
“It’s money,” said Paciorek, “real money. The Forest Service will have some money — we’re looking to match that to make it grow.
“We would love to partner with the Town of Payson to be part of that.”
