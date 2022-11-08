Forest Service head ranger

Matt Paciorek, head ranger of the Payson and Pleasant Valley ranger districts of the Tonto National Forest, pitched the Payson Parks and Recreation Commission on support for a revival of the Payson Area Trails System.

 Peter Aleshire

Payson’s Parks and Recreation Commission last week got a detailed briefing on the Forest Service’s effort to revive the Payson Area Trails System — and its urgent need for a partner to help pay for the work.

Payson District Ranger Matthew Paciorek told the commission the Forest Service has revived its effort to create a master plan to improve and extend the Forest Service trails that connect to the town’s Payson Area Trails System (PATS), which is the third major piece in creating an updated Rim Country trails system.

