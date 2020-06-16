After months of study, delay and reinvention, the U.S. Forest Service hopes to award contracts in September to start clearing another million acres of forest in the White Mountains and Rim Country.
Well, hopefully September.
Or soon after that.
The Four Forest Restoration Initiative remains tight-lipped about the bids submitted for the historic, continually reinvented process to find some combination of private businesses that can save the ponderosa pine forests of northern Arizona by thinning average tree densities on 2.4 million acres from perhaps 1,000 trees per acre to more like 100.
A massive environmental study suggests such efforts would restore forest health, dramatically reduce the risk of a town-destroying megafire and protect the watershed on which the Valley depends.
But intractable economics has stalled that effort for a decade. A succession of contractors tasked with thinning 300,000 acres in phase one has thinned maybe 2,000 acres annually rather than the 50,000 acres a year originally envisioned. The lack of a market for small trees and slash has posed the chief problem.
The Forest Service tried to apply the lessons of that long debacle to a second round of contracts covering a million acres in the Tonto, Coconino and Apache-Sitgreaves forests — including most of Rim Country and the White Mountains. This time the Forest Service convened a group of industry and governmental officials to review the economics of the proposed bids and extended the contract term to 20 years. The new approach also gives businesses several years to build things like sawmills and offers greater flexibility.
Moreover, 4FRI broke new ground by doing a single environmental review on a million acres at a time. This established formulas for protecting and enhancing meadows, riparian areas and old-growth trees, allowing contractors to operate more flexibly in marking trees for removal on each thinning project.
“Traditionally, contracting has been solely a Forest Service process, but having federal and non-federal partners at the table has ensured the RFP (request for proposals) was thoughtfully crafted and well-informed by a wide range of experts,” said Brienne Pettit, the 4FRI public information officer.
So far, 4FRI has thinned about 10,000 acres annually and treated another 100,000 with prescribed fires — many of those fires that start in the cool wet months managers let burn in a certain area. Without mechanical thinning, it can take several fires to effectively reduce tree densities in many areas. When it comes to the dangerous buildup of biomass and tree thickets, the forests have lost ground in the past decade — making megafires ever more likely.
The Forest Service hopes a new round of contracts will finally gain ground on the continuing accumulation of forest biomass produced by a century of grazing, logging and fire suppression.
Two chief problems remain — getting rid of the biomass and protecting the old-growth trees.
The Forest Service remains tight-lipped about the biomass problem, saying managers need to negotiate the details with the contractors confidentially behind closed doors. Even the network of local officials and industry experts offering advice have been sworn to silence until the bids are actually awarded — perhaps in September.
“We cannot speculate or comment on hypothetical proposals or events during the (contract) evaluation process,” said Pettit.
The Arizona Corporation Commission last year refused to issue a biomass mandate, requiring power companies like Arizona Public Service to generate 90 megawatts of electricity annually from burning biomass, which would support 50,000 acres of thinning projects annually.
The issue has re-emerged in the current statewide contest for three corporation commission seats. But without incentives to burn biomass, experts predict either contractors will again stall out or the government will have to come up with big subsidies to haul off or burn the slash piles. That approach worked with the earlier White Mountain Stewardship Project, which cleared more than 50,000 acres — and likely saved Springerville and Alpine from the Wallow Fire.
Previous contractors have proposed things like turning biomass into jet fuel or particle board, but none of those plans penciled out. Flagstaff has experimented with portable burning units to dispose of slash piles — but that’s expensive and produces pollutants. Northern Arizona University demonstrated the potential for filling shipping containers with slash from thinning projects to ship to South Korea for conversion into wood pellets for power plants. However, it’s unclear whether a stable market for shipping wood slash to South Korea would ever offer a stable market for 30 to 50 tons of biomass for each of the 2 million acres in need of clearing every 20 years.
The single biomass power plant in Arizona can process the slash from about 15,000 acres of clearing projects annually, which has kept forest restoration efforts alive in the White Mountains. NovoPower owner Brad Worsley has said the plant in Snowflake will have to shut down in several years if the ACC doesn’t adopt a biomass mandate and the 4FRI contractors don’t enter into long-term agreements.
Meanwhile, an underlying dispute about when to cut old-growth trees continues to simmer below the surface. One of the chief accomplishments of 4FRI was the creation of a stakeholders group involving environmentalists, local officials, power companies, loggers and others. They all agreed on the need to return to a low-density forest dominated by the remaining, old-growth trees. This opened the way to the landscape-scale environmental studies and an escape from the logjam of lawsuits and appeals that had contributed to the demise of the old timber industry, which relied on cutting the high-profit, old-growth ponderosas greater than 18 inches in diameter.
The 4FRI model focuses on the small trees, while leaving as many of fire-resistant old-growth standing as possible. Those trees can survive frequent, low-intensity ground fires but provide fuel for crown fires if the thickets of small trees carry the flames into their lowest branches.
The 4FRI formulas allow the harvesting of old-growth trees to open up clearings, protect meadows or achieve other goals. In early contracts, that has endangered the uneasy truce between loggers and environmentalists that lies at the heart of the 4FRI approach.
So 4FRI remains poised to either break a decade of frustration and experiment or tumble once again into delay — depending on the still-secret bids and the creation of a market for biomass.
Navajo County Supervisor Jason Whiting remains cautiously optimistic, given the 20-year contract term and the months of negotiations with potential bidders.
For starters, he hopes that once the bids are released in September — or soon after — power companies like APS and Salt River Project will renew their long-term contracts with NovoPower.
“APS has kept an open line of communication and sincerely appears to be trying to find ways forward in the biomass conversation. Hopefully, SRP who actually has watershed efforts will follow APS’s lead and come to the table and do what is best for Arizona sooner rather than later.”
