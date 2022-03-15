The U.S. Forest Service this week released its final environmental impact statement on 1.2 million acres covered by the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI), a once-faltering effort that now serves as a pilot project for management of millions of acres of wildfire-menaced forests throughout the West.
The reset for the long-stalled forest restoration effort comes just months after the Forest Service gave up on finding a single major contractor who could thin a million acres at no cost to the taxpayers.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) told the Roundup that the bipartisan federal infrastructure package and new commitment in Congress has made 4FRI a model for protecting forested communities and restoring forest health throughout the West.
“The infrastructure law is allowing us to significantly accelerate the pace of activity,” said Vilsack. “With this level of funding and resources, there’s an assurance there’s going to be quite a bit of activity in 4FRI to set up whatever business is required,” Vilsack told the Roundup in a Zoom interview this week.
In future issues, the Roundup will take a more detailed look at the key findings of the environmental assessment as part of our ongoing coverage of wildfire and forest restoration issues.
Vilsack suggested that the administration’s emphasis on finding ways to reduce the release of heat-trapping carbon into the atmosphere could provide additional support for industry that deals with the low-value biomass that has bedeviled forest restoration efforts for a decade. That includes things like the Novopower biomass burning power plant in Snowflake.
“There’s a greater focus in this administration on renewable energy — clean energy — that lends itself to this project as well. We can watch the forests burn up or figure out ways to retain the carbon — or we can utilize the waste product and convert it into a new biofuel and a much lower carbon footprint,” said Vilsack, who has already visited Arizona twice to focus on resetting 4FRI.
Even though biomass-burning power plants release carbon, air pollution controls capture most harmful pollutants. In addition, big wildfires send a giant plume of smoke into the upper atmosphere with far greater effects than biomass burning plant emissions — or even smaller, prescribed fires. Moreover, the carbon released isn’t stored carbon — like coal — so it has no net effect on greenhouse gas levels. All those considerations mean that power plants and manufacturing operations that use the biomass can count as clean energy when it comes to project funding from the federal government.
Rep. O’Halleran, also on the Zoom call interview, said that Washington’s attitude toward 4FRI and the threat of wildfires has changed dramatically in the past year. O’Halleran helped develop 4FRI as a stakeholder when he was in the state legislature and has served as its chief proponent during his three terms in Congress. He serves on a newly formed congressional committee focused on policy changes to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires, which have increased dramatically in the past decade.
O’Halleran said the Forest Service initially told him it would take 18 months to figure out what to do about 4FRI after canceling the search for a single major contractor last August.
“I said, we can’t have that — we need to sit down and have a discussion on how this is going to work — we knew we had to get something done. Something meaningful. We sat down. We talked.”
He said Vilsack visited Arizona in September and again in January.
“By the time he got back in January, they had a plan of action — a 10-year plan of action in place,” said O’Halleran. “That’s never been done before. And the money’s in place. That’s never been done before. They upped the time line for getting the environmental assessment done. And now this announcement. We’ve never had that before.”
Vilsack has promised to provide more than $50 million annually for the next five years to implement the 4FRI approach, which could include subsidies for thinning projects. That already includes help for the stalled C.C. Cragin watershed thinning project, which will protect Payson’s long-term water supply.
O’Halleran said the comprehensive environmental assessment will dramatically accelerate the host of individual thinning projects needed to complete the work.
“It’s allowing us to open 1.2 million acres. The money is there and we’re going to move ahead because we’ve been able to work this to the point where this is a model for the western United States — especially in light of the release of all the infrastructure money. Success is a wonderful thing — once we have the success, we can push this money. You name all these things — Arizona watershed protection, protecting forested communities, supporting rural industry and jobs, restoring the forest — and you have something to sell. That’s exactly what they wanted to hear. We sold it and the administration has now agreed this is right.”
As a result, instead of being shouldered aside by a focus on California’s last two catastrophic fire seasons, 4FRI will likely become a model for how to save forests and communities throughout the West, O’Halleran concluded.
Next: How the shift in 4FRI based on the environmental assessment can protect communities and White Mountains and Rim Country from the kind of disaster that overtook Paradise, Calif. — while reviving struggling forest industries.
