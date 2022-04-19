Sure enough — Arizona’s wildfire season is off to a fast start.
The state has already reported two fires, with the unseasonal onset of the fire season throughout the West already taxing fire crews.
Fortunately, the start of the fire season was offset in part by news from the Salt River Project that its network of reservoirs remains mostly full — despite the 20th driest winter on record.
First the fires.
The Crooks Fire this week forced the evacuation of communities near Prescott, growing to 600 acres between Monday and Tuesday. The fire is burning 11 miles south of Prescott.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations as the flames chewed through brush, ponderosa pines and mixed conifers — feeding on heavy accumulations of fuel. Some 200 firefighters were battling the flames on Tuesday, with smoke visible in Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley.
In addition, crews near Flagstaff were battling the Tunnel Fire, which started Sunday and by Wednesday had burned more than 16,000 acres — driven by high winds though dry timber and grass. Some evacuations were ordered on Tuesday, with the public advised to avoid U.S. Highway 89 from Elden Springs Road to the forest boundary.
The cause of the two fires remains under investigation. Humans cause the overwhelming majority of fires in Arizona at least until the monsoon lightning storms in July.
The National Interagency Fire Center reported six new, large fires on April 19, including three in Texas, one in Alaska, one in Kentucky and one in Arizona. Some 2,000 wildland firefighters are already assigned to 13 large fires in the West.
Firefighters this week faced critical fire weather conditions in the Great Basin, Southwest and central and southern High Plains, with advisories issued on Tuesday in North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.
Already in 2022, 19,444 fires nationwide have burned 827,000 acres — double the total at the same time last year and four times the total at this point in 2020 and 2019. So far, it’s the worst fire year since 2018 — with the season just started. At this point, the number of acres burned is 32% above the 10-year average, according to the Fire Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!