Restrictions are now in place on open outdoor fires for unincorporated areas of Gila County.
The county ordinance stipulates that whenever the Tonto National Forest issues fire restrictions, similar restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas within Gila County. The ordinance prohibits residents from building, maintaining attending or igniting open outdoor fires, bonfires, campfires, and fireworks.
Each violation can result in a civil penalty not to exceed $500. Find the ordinance at gilacountyaz.gov/boardofsupervisors/ordinances under “Open Outdoor Fires.”
The Tonto National Forest restrictions prohibit most types of fire or fire-causing activities including operating internal combustion power tools, welding equipment and torches throughout the forest. More information on the Tonto National Forest fire restrictions can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/tonto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!