After years of delay, the Forest Service is finally moving to protect at least a key corner of the watershed that supplies Rim Country and the Valley with water.

Tri-Star Logging on Sept. 1 will start thinning the General Springs project on 3,500 acres on the 64,000-acre watershed that feeds into the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Mogollon Rim. The Salt River Project and Payson pump about 11,000 acre-feet of water out of that reservoir every year and into a $300 million network of pipes and tanks.

