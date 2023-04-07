The US Forest Service has agreed to let Gila County maintain the road down to Fossil Creek from Strawberry, to allow rescue crews to reach the canyon bottom.
Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen last week told the supervisors “we’ve been making a little progress on Fossil Creek issues – with repairing the road.”
Moreover, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality this week announced that the two-year closure of Fossil Creek has had at least one happy benefit – the creek’s no longer contaminated with E. coli bacteria due to the summer influx of more than 60,000 people visiting the wild and scenic river. The spring-fed Fossil Creek has only minimal bathroom facilities to handle the influx. The Forest Service closed the creek to the public for two years after the Backbone Fire in 2021 caused concern about erosion and damage to the 15-mile-long dirt road that leads into the creek from Camp Verde.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors has a different concern – this one centered on the road rescue crews use to save hikers and swimmers with a health problem or a mishap.
Forest Road 708 used to provide access to the creek from Strawberry until a few years ago when the Forest Service shut it down for lack of money to maintain it.
However, for a first few years after the closure Rim Country Search and Rescue crews could still use the road to reach the canyon bottom for the frequent rescue missions for injured hikers and swimmers. The series of deep pools and spillovers normally draws 60,000 to 100,000 visitors a year. However, first responders and volunteers based in Pine and Strawberry carry out most of the rescues.
The road deteriorated due to the lack of maintenance, with boulders rolling down from the hillside and blocking even search and rescue teams. As a result, they had to hike down the trail from Strawberry or drive all the way around to Camp Verde. This turned a two-hour rescue operation into an eight-hour ordeal – taxing rescue crews to the breaking point.
Christensen said the county and the Forest Service are near agreement on plans to reopen the road – at least for rescue operations.
“We have permission from the district ranger to improve Forest Road 708,” he said. “It’s got boulders all over the place and landslides. We have a plan going forward – and we’re allowed to repair it right now. We’re also going to clear brush and boulders in a designated parking area for the rescue parking – with trailers – and put in a gate and things like that.”
The county’s also working with the Forest Service to repair the Bob Bear Trail, which descends from a parking area near Strawberry all the way to the canyon bottom and the spring source.
“We’re down to a hurdle or two before we can repair the Bob Bear Trail.”
The Forest Service cut off public access to the wildly popular stream after the Backbone Fire burned down to the edge of the lush stands of sycamore, cottonwoods, willow, ash, walnut and other streamside trees. The 40,000-acre Backbone Fire in 2021 burned up both sides of the canyon and forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry before firefighters and a happy shift in winds stopped the fire at the head of Fossil Creek Canyon.
During the two-year closure, the roads into Fossil Creek also deteriorated markedly – due to post-fire erosion and the lack of maintenance.
The Forest Service has now reopened the creek. Starting April 1, people will need to get a day-use permit to enter the area.
Fossil Creek is an officially designated Wild and Scenic River, fed by a spring gushing ancient water loaded with travertine – the naturally occurring calcium carbonate that creates stalactites and stalagmites in limestone caves. The travertine in the water coats the bottom of the stream and builds spillovers and beautiful formations along the course of the stream. The mineral also gives the water a Caribbean blue tinge and prevents sediment from building up on the bottom.
The creek offers refuge to a host of rare and endangered species, since it’s one of the few intact riparian areas in the state.
However, heavy human use has impaired the water quality, according to ADEQ.
The state agencies last week removed Fossil Creek and a segment of the San Pedro River from its list of “impaired” streams.
Volunteers for Arizona Water Watch, ADEQ’ citizen-science program, have been monitoring water quality. Volunteers for the program collected 6,900 samples from streams statewide in 2022, volunteering time valued at $800,000, according to an ADEQ press release.
The closure gave the volunteers time to establish a water quality baseline in Fossil Creek.
The volunteers found that the E. coli in the stream linked to both human and pet waste faded away during the closure. The volunteers will continue to monitor conditions as people return to the creek – testing for bacteria, dissolved oxygen.
The creek has been removed from the state-maintained list of impaired waters for now.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
