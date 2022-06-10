This week’s heat wave across the state underscored the National Weather Service’s prediction of a hot, dry, fire-prone June — at least until the monsoon starts up in early July.
The forecasters expect a warm, wet monsoon season — in contrast to last year’s record-breaking “non-soon.” So the monsoon cavalry should come to the rescue sometime soon after the July 4 weekend.
That’s good.
But then, we’ve got not-so-good news in the long-range forecast.
Odds are, we’re facing the third dry, La Niña winter in a row, says the weather service. That likely means a continuation of the current drought, exacerbating the region’s increasingly severe water supply issues.
Fortunately, the red flag fire days continue to slip past without major new wildfires. Earlier, a trailer caught fire on the highway near Sedona — causing a 24-acre brush fire that crews quickly contained. Another blaze near Show Low was also quickly contained.
New Mexico continues to struggle with its worst fire year on record. Two huge fires in New Mexico that devoured hundreds of homes and hundreds of thousands of acres were sparked by controlled burns intended to reduce fire danger — including one that smoldered from January into April.
So first, the heat wave.
Temperatures in the low-lying desert areas topped 110 in some locations this week — and climbed into the 90s in Rim Country and even the White Mountains. Temperatures are expected to continue to climb into the weekend — with highs 110 degrees or more — about 10 degrees above normal.
The forecast called for dry thunderstorms through the weekend, especially in Gila County. Normally, Arizona’s fire danger peaks in the weeks before the onset of the monsoon — partly because thunderstorms that bring lightning strikes but no rain often precede the monsoon. Many of Arizona’s biggest fires take place during this period.
Last year, nearly a million acres burned in Arizona because a dry winter was followed by the driest monsoon on record in Arizona and New Mexico. This extended the fire season right through the summer.
Lead Weather Service Forecaster Mark O’Malley, at a recent briefing, said, “It’s just unmistakable. We’ve been getting warmer every year. There’s no reason to believe that this summer will not continue this trend. We’re adding all that extra heat, extra evaporation, extra drying the soils out even quicker. And that’s really hurting us.”
Big fluctuations in sea-surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have become increasingly frequent. Climate models suggest the gradual increase in average global temperatures is already playing a role. La Nina conditions occur when the average sea surface temperature off the west coast of South America drops below the long-term average. In April, sea surface temperatures had chilled a near-record 2 degrees below normal. Normally, La Nina conditions produce a dry winter in Arizona – and all kinds of weather problems across the globe. El Nino conditions – involving sea-surface warming – often produce wet winters in Arizona.
Overall, both El Niño and La Niña conditions are happening more often — and more intensely, greatly complicating the weather patterns in the Southwest. On the whole, climate models suggest this will produce more extreme weather — including more intense drought, flooding, and wild swings in rainfall. The shift from El Niño to La Niña over a period of years is referred to as the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
Currently, there’s a roughly 87% chance La Niña conditions will continue into July, a 58% chance they’ll continue in August-October and a 61% chance they’ll continue through the fall and winter, said the weather service.
That could mean another dry winter — and therefore another year of heightened fire danger, once the monsoon passes.
“We’ve had La Niña for three winters in a row only twice before: 1973-76 and 1998-2001,” noted the weather service. “Both of those periods followed very strong El Niño events — while the current situation follows a somewhat warm, but officially neutral winter (2019-20). ENSO is determined to keep us on our toes, for sure.”
Besides increasing the risk of drought in the Southwest, La Niña conditions produce more hurricanes in the Atlantic and more tornadoes in the American southeast.
In May, roughly half of the country sweltered in some level of drought. Arizona’s mostly in moderate to severe drought, but much of California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas remain in extreme to exceptional drought — with New Mexico and western Texas in the greatest danger.
Both El Niño and La Niña events will become more common and extreme by 2040, according to a recent study published in Nature Climate Change by researchers from the University of Exeter and the Second Institute of Oceanography in China. The climate models they used found that the change will now take place even if the world’s nations succeed in stabilizing heat trapping carbon emissions close to the present levels. The projected big increase in greenhouse gases will likely make conditions even worse.
Another study published in Nature Climate Change predicted a 40% to 60% increase in the odds of multi-year droughts in the second half of this century, given current trends in the release of greenhouse gases. Key agricultural areas worldwide will face a ninefold increase in drought, largely driven by shifts in the La Niña/El Niño patterns, which cause a shift in the storm-steering, high-altitude jet stream. Overall, ENSO events will likely increase by 22%, the study concluded based on climate models.
So best to abide by the fire restrictions now in effect throughout northern Arizona, which includes no smoking outdoors, no outdoor fires, no target shooting or use of spark-generating tools in the forest.
Then cross your fingers and pray for the monsoon.
We’ll worry about winter later.
