Well, this is embarrassing.
Turns out, if all our professional forestry types want a practical lesson in living in a fire-prone forest, you need to turn back the clock a bit.
Like 400 years.
The Pueblo, Navajo and Apache people used deliberately set fires to protect their communities, maintain forest health and manage game species for about 400 years, before incoming white settlers changed everything, according to recent research.
These days, we live in a forest of tree thickets and face billions of dollars in thinning and burning costs to prevent the next megafire from wiping out Payson, Show Low and other forested communities.
A study of the tree ring growth patterns of more than 4,800 centuries-old trees demonstrated that Native Americans did such a good job of using fire to thin the forest that wildfire patterns effectively decoupled from patterns of drought, high temperature and rainfall.
Native Americans routinely used fire to thin the areas around their settlements — ensuring that a fire would not trap them and destroy their villages. They frequently burned areas for hundreds of square kilometers around areas where they farmed and hunted, according to Southern Methodist University Fire Anthropologist Christoper Roos — one of the lead researchers on the study published in the journal Science Advances.
Other researchers on the project studying the fire cycles recorded in tree ring growth cycles from 1500 to 1900 came from the University of Arizona Tree Ring Lab and other institutions.
The study found that fires on the landscape remained pretty consistent in both dry cycles and wet cycles. The frequent, low-intensity ground fires — but natural and set by Native Americans — stabilized the forest rather than creating wrenching ecological changes.
That’s in striking contrast to the current trap created by a century of forest mismanagement. Tree densities have increased from about 70 per acre to more like 1,000 per acre across nearly 6 million acres of northern Arizona ponderosa pine forests. A century of logging and grazing eliminated the periodic low-intensity fires Native Americans had fostered. Now, a fire in the dense stands of trees can destroy almost every tree, sterilize the soil and wreak permanent ecological changes.
Moreover, towns like Payson, Pine, Star Valley, Heber, Show Low, Springerville, Pinetop and Alpine have been built nestled into the tree thickets. Few towns or counties require homeowners to clear brush around their homes — and none in the region have adopted a modern, wildland-urban interface building code to prevent embers from even a nearby fire from setting the whole town on fire from a distance.
A series of studies have demonstrated the impact of the long embrace of frequent fires as a forest management tool by Native Americans.
“What’s remarkable is that this impact of Native American fire management was evident across hundreds of square kilometers,” said Roos. “That is across entire mountain ranges,” he told Science Daily — an online site that summarizes published scientific research.
The team used a massive national database of tree ring records to reconstruct fire patterns in areas occupied by the Jimenez Pueblo in New Mexico, the Apache in southeast Arizona and the Navajo in Arizona and New Mexico. For 1,000 years, those peoples and others regularly set fires during the cool, moist times of the year to burn through the grass and brush. This prevented much worse fires during the hot dry months of the year — and during the periodic drought cycles.
The group published another study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that focused on the Jimenez Pueblo fire management practices. This also included researchers from the University of Arizona, Harvard University, Simon Fraser University, the U.S. Geological Survey, Baylor University and the University of Illinois and the University of South Florida.
The Jimenez people lived continuously in the mountains of northern New Mexico for more than 500 years, with relatively high population densities. They managed a forested area larger than the city of Chicago. Starting in the 1100s, the Jimenez people continuously burned patches of land around their community, creating a zone with no living trees within a distance of two football fields from their village. They also eliminated most fine fuels — a communitywide embrace of firewising. The harvest of firewood also kept the buffer zone clear.
Roos noted that the same approach would work today — including a fuel pellet industry to turn the otherwise dangerous accumulation of small fuels into wood pellets for home heating and cooking.
Numerous climate models have predicted that the buildup of heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere will create much longer, more dangerous fire seasons in Arizona. The already observed climate warming largely accounts for the severity of the drought that has afflicted the region for the past 20 years, according to the computer climate models.
But the Jimenez fire management techniques protected the communities from a surge in wildfire, even during droughts and heat waves, concluded Roos.
Another recent study by researchers from Penn State underscored the lesson — this time by looking at modern uses of prescribed burns. The paper was published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
The study examined burn patterns in the Dixie Fire, which in 2021 consumed a million acres in California. The fires cost $637 million to suppress.
The researchers studied how previous fuel treatments and previous fires affected how the fire burned in the extreme heat and drought of 2021. Perhaps surprisingly, they found areas that had previously suffered low-intensity fires or low-intensity controlled burns generally again suffered only moderate burning in the Dixie Fire. On the other hand, areas that had previously suffered high intensity burns — again suffered severe burn patterns.
Why?
Most likely because the previous severe burns left piles of dead trees and debris — which burned all over again in the high intensity Dixie Fire.
On the other hand, the areas that had benefited from prescribed fires or low-intensity natural fires survived the Dixie Fire in good shape. The low-intensity fires cleared out the underbrush and downed and dead wood. However, the fire didn’t kill the larger trees, leaving them stacked up on the forest floor for the next fire.
Overall, prescribed fire worked better in limiting fire severity than mechanical thinning. A combination of mechanic thinning combined with prescribed fire worked best of all.
And that brings the conversation back around to firewise brush thinning and WUI building code fire hardening.
Even if the Forest Service finds loggers to work through the thickly overgrown forest — that simply opens the door to the return of frequent low intensity prescribed and natural fires. And that’s only possible if stray embers won’t set whole blocks of forested communities on fire — even if the flaming front never gets to within a mile of town.
But it’s doable.
Just ask the Apache.
Or the Navajo.
Or the Jimenez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!