A welcome dose of rain beginning early Monday morning has dampened the rising danger of wildfires after weeks of warm, dry conditions. However, the National Weather Service predicted 3 to 4 inches of rain in Payson by the time the storm leaves the area late Wednesday. The NWS also issued a flash flood watch all day Tuesday.
The flush of moisture from the remnants of a tropical storm that came ashore in Mexico could also extend the window for the Forest Service to burn off slash piles and undertake prescribed fires, an increasingly vital tool in the era of crown fires and climate change.
The National Weather Service predicts warm, dry conditions will return by week’s end, but should give way to a better-than-normal winter. The Weather Service notes that the sea-surface warming in the Eastern Pacific continues to strengthen, leading to a 70 percent chance of the development of El Niño conditions normally associated with wet winters in Arizona.
A decent snowpack in Arizona this winter would fill the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim, making it possible next spring for Payson to finally take delivery of the first water through its $54 million pipeline.
Of course, a strong El Niño in 2015 didn’t have much impact on Arizona’s winter, leading climate experts to worry that rising average temperatures globally might make it harder to predict the impact of an El Niño year.
Most likely, the 1-2 degree rise in average temperatures in the West will drive more extreme wildfires — in part due to the impact on El Niño, according to a recent study by scientists from the UC Santa Barbara and the National Center for Atmospheric Research published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
The effect of the warming will increase the heat difference between the oceans and the land, driving more extreme weather. A predicted shift in the high-altitude jet stream could also cause a change in weather patterns. This will likely make El Niño and La Niña events less predictable — but more prone to generate the kinds of extreme conditions now driving the massive wildfires in California.
The 460,000-acre Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California is officially the largest in state history. Wildfires this year in California have killed at least two people and consumed thousands of structures.
Arizona had a much less destructive fire season this year thanks to a vigorous monsoon and the closure of the forest for nearly two months during the normal peak of the visitors season. The Tinder Fire near Happy Jack atop the Rim did consume 33 homes, illustrating the potential for disaster.
Fire danger had started to creep up again with the abrupt shutoff of the monsoon pattern in September.
Prior to the current downpour, the Forest Service was monitoring the 300-acre Cinder Fire on the Apache-Sitgreaves Forest near Vernon, Greer and Round Valley. Crews were working on establishing a burn area, but mostly patrolling the fire in case conditions shifted.
Last week in Rim Country, the Forest Service burned off tons of wood piled on top of the Rim, much of it the remains of trees shattered by a rare tornado that ripped a path through the forest several years ago. The smoke from those fires drifted down into Payson as the week ended.
The drenching early this week will likely make additional burns possible between now and the first snows. Managed wildfires and prescribed fires have become a vital tool in the Forest Service’s effort to prevent disastrous megafires like those now afflicting California.
The 6 million acres of ponderosa pine forests in northern Arizona are now dangerously overgrown, thanks to a century of logging, grazing and fire suppression. Tree densities in the past century have increased from something like 50 per acre to more like 1,000 per acre across much of the forest.
The onset of a historic 20-year drought compounded the danger created by the crowded, unhealthy, fire-prone forest.
The Forest Service has shifted from an emphasis on putting out fires quickly to managing wildfires, using prescribed burns and timber sales based on thinning and removal of the thickets of small trees.
The effort to thin, burn and restore the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir is one example of the new approach. The Forest Service estimates that as much as $70 million in infrastructure remains vulnerable to a possible high-intensity crown fire on the watershed — including key elements of Payson’s pipeline.
Moreover, erosion after a high-intensity fire could potentially fill the reservoir itself with silt, leaving Payson without a sustainable, long-term water supply.
Several managed wildfires in the past several years have already reduced the danger of crown fires on several thousand acres of the watershed. The Forest Service is currently offering a logging contract to thin a key portion of the watershed, but doesn’t yet have any takers.
A much larger effort to find a timber company that can thin and restore perhaps a million acres of ponderosa pine forest has fallen years behind schedule. The Forest Service is now on its third major contractor for the project, with little sign of developing the logging infrastructure needed to treat 50,000 acres annually.
The lack of loggers able to tackle the task leaves the Forest Service with few options beyond prescribed burns — and managing natural fires in the cool wet months.
And that’s why fire managers heaved a sign of relief as the major storm began moving through northern Arizona this week, leaving conditions suitable to the extension of the burning season.
