The monsoon gusted into Rim Country last week - and not a minute too soon.
The Apache Sitgreaves National Forest lifted fire restrictions on the forest in the wake of scattered rain and cooler temperatures.
Meanwhile, the shift in the weather helped crews in Flagstaff to mostly contain the 26,000-acre Pipeline fire and the 6,000-acre Haywire fire. Closer to home, crews have largely surrounded the 460-acre Hog Springs fire near Show Low and the 3,700-acre Fish Fire near Alpine.
The US Weather Service the monsoon should settle in this week.
The National Weather Service predicts a 24% to 58% chance of rain in Show Low every day next week, high highs near 80 and 10 mile an hour winds – a boon for firefighters.
In Payson, the forecast for the week includes a daily 40% chance of rain early in the week, declining to more like 30% later in the week. Highs should rise into the mid-80s.
The Coconino, Tonto and Kaibab forests, as of Thursday, remained in Stage 2 fire restrictions, with fire conditions improving.
The Apache Sitgreaves is generally the last to go into fire restrictions and the first to come out, since it covers most of the White Mountains -- which remains the wettest area of the state.
“Increased amounts of rain in recent weeks and cooler temperatures have combined to reduce the fire risk,” Forest officials said in a release. “Although reduced, wildfire risk remains. Avoid using campfires if conditions are dry, hot, or a safe location is not available. If you decide to have a campfire, be sure to drown, stir, and feel the ash to be sure all heat is gone. It is illegal to leave a campfire unattended or use fireworks on National Forest land.”
For more information, go to www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/fire/?cid=fseprd538403. Statewide fire restriction information can be found on the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention resources webpage https://wildlandfire.az.gov/wildfire-resources.
Climate models suggest that the projected rise in annual temperatures in the course of this century could make the monsoon much less predictable – nearly absent in some years and violent in others. That could have an huge impact on future fire seasons.
Hog Springs Fire:
The weather largely tamed the 461 Hog Springs Fire, burning just 10 miles north of Show Low, which ranks as one of the most fire-threatened communities in the country.
A lightning bolt started the fire on June 18, but recent rains and rising humidity “greatly diminished” fire activity. The fire’s 35% contained, but the forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain almost daily.
The 50 firefighters on the blaze are continuing to establish containment lines and backfires to make sure the fire doesn’t spread beyond the planned area.
Fish Fire:
The 3,700-acre Fish Fire is still burning in the fire scar of the 2011 Wallow Fire. Lightning touched off the fire on June 10. The flames moved through mixed conifer and the dead and downed timber left by the nearly 600,000-acre Wallow Fire.
The firefighters are mostly trying to keep it boxed in, but letting it burn through the mass of dead and downed wood. Firefighters are relying heavily on backburns to establish a boundary, since working closer to the fire amongst the dead snags left by the Wallow Fires poses lots of additional risk.
“The fire is being managed through confine and contain strategies,” said a summary of the strategy on Inciweb. “A contain strategy is a wildfire response strategy of restricting a wildfire to a defined area, primarily using natural barriers that are expected to restrict the spread of the wildfire under the prevailing and forecasted weather conditions. There may be additional suppression activities, such as burnout and line construction. Due to the danger of abundant snags in the area, this method was determined to be the safest and most effective to reach our objectives.”
Big burns like the Rodeo Chedeski and the Wallow Fire kill most of the tress as they pass through the forest, but often don’t fully consume them. This leaves piles of fuel for the next fire. It often takes several more fires to fully clear an area where a high intensity fire has killed most of the trees. But in the meantime, the burn scar at least can’t sustain a crown fire. Many of the forested areas charred by the Wallow Fire and the Rodeo Chedeski Fire may never return to pre-fire conditions.
The Fish Fire’s 30% contained, with only 20 firefighters are working the lines. Thanks to the monsoon conditions crews report “minimal fire behavior with creeping, and smoldering. Fire has received some precipitation and has black lined itself in most places in finer fuels. Some interior logs and dry areas continue to smolder and creep around.”
Pipeline and Haywire Fires:
Meanwhile, the managers of the Pipeline Fire on Thursday said, “some monsoonal moisture was received across both fire perimeters yesterday, but did not bring noteworthy rain. However, thunderstorms are expected to progress throughout the week, bringing more rain to the area.
With the present cloud cover, higher humidity and cooler temperatures, conditions are not expected to support fire spread. Some smoke may still be visible as large, heavy fuels continue to burn within the perimeter, but smoke is not expected to decrease air quality to a significant degree.”
Crews are finishing containment lines and watching for hot spots for a fire that earlier causes evacuations and alarm in communities near Flagstaff. The fire’s 80% contained, after having burned 26,532 acres six miles north of Flagstaff. Some 614 firefighters remained on scene as of Thursday.
The Forest Service is already moving to assess the risk of flooding once the monsoon hits off the freshly burned slopes. In 2010, flooding off the smoldering burn scar of the 15,000-acre Schultz Fire killed a child and inflicted millions of dollars in damage in the weeks after the fire.
The nearby Haywire Fire is now 60% contained, after burning 5,575 acres some 7.5 miles north of Doney Park.
