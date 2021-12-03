How long can you hold your breath?
How about a week?
No? So maybe in the era of megafires, you’d better practice – because it turns out wildfire smoke is way more dangerous than we realized.
That’s the conclusion emerging from massive studies in the era of massive wildfires – including the staggering holocaust in Australia in 2019 and the plague of giant fires in California in 2020.
All of which makes the Forest Service’s reset on forest restoration in Northern Arizona even more alarming.
The Forest Service recently announced a new approach to the faltering, decade-old 4-Forests Restoration Initiative (4FRI) – originally intended to thin some 2 million acres at a pace of about 50,000 acres per year.
After a decade of searching for a contractor who could turn a profit on processing millions of tons of small trees and biomass, the Forest Service last month gave up on that large-scale plan. Instead, the Forest Service will budget about $50 million per year for the next five years to thin the tree thickets that pose the greatest danger to forested communities, watersheds and infrastructure. The new plan might thin 20,000 or 30,000 acres annually by relying on existing mills and biomass burning power plants and financial contributions from partners – like Payson, the state and Salt River Project and others.
So this raises the question: What do wildfires really cost?
Can we afford not to thin a forest that is now fatally prone to megafires, thanks to a century of mismanagement and a deepening drought?
Which brings us back to wildfire smoke.
Consider two disturbing recent studies.
A plague of wildfires in Australia’s “Black Summer” blanketed the continent’s east coast with wildfire smoke for months – exposing 80% of the population to potentially toxic levels of smoke. The flames killed 30 people and millions of animals. However, a national study of hospitalizations in the area affected by the smoke revealed an alarming finding. The smoke caused thousands of additional hospitalizations and hundreds of additional deaths from heart disease and respiratory problems. The study also found an increase in heart and breathing problems for people with diabetes, a rise in the development of diabetes during pregnancy, a rise in high blood pressure and a spike in low birth-weight babies.
The wildfires of 2020 across 10 million acres in California, Oregon and Washington also triggered a rise in hospital admissions deaths, according to studies by researchers from Stanford University. This resulted in thousands of excess deaths and billions in additional medical bills. Moreover, the areas affected by the smoke suffered an estimated 20,000 extra COVID-19 cases and 750 additional COVID deaths, according to the study.
Based on that study, researchers estimate that the dramatic increase in megafires could play a factor in tens of thousands – perhaps hundreds of thousands – of premature deaths annually.
Between 2016 and 2020, US wildfires burned an average of 8 million acres annually, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (https://www.nifc.gov/fire-information/statistics/wildfires). Between 1983 and 1989, they burned an average of 2.5 million acres annually.
Efforts are also now underway to chart the complex effects of high levels of wildfire smoke on firefighters – who spend weeks on the fire line breathing high levels of the toxic smoke.
Scientists are just now understanding the complex effects of wildfire smoke on the body. The smoke contains a slew of different particles, including soot, chemicals, carbon monoxide and other elements. The smallest particles in soot are less than 2.5 micrometres across – which is 1/40th the width of a human hair, according to a summary of the research in the scientific journal Nature. Such small particles can penetrate deep into the human lungs, causing an array of problems. Effects include a spike in cortisol and blood glucose, unstable heart rhythms, increased blood clotting,, changes in the immune system and inflammation in the lungs.
Smoke close to a wildfire can generate 15 times the 24-hour exposure standard for these tiny soot particles set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Wildland firefighters – who typically don’t wear respirators – are getting much higher doses than that. However, health effects have also been documented from exposure to wildfire smoke even 50 miles away – less than the distance from Payson to the Backbone Fire this summer.
One unplanned experiment hinted at the potential impact of smoke on human health. The University of California at Davis respiratory immunologist Lisa Miller in 2008 was studying asthma and allergies in a troop of rhesus macaques when nearby wildfires produced 10 days of exposure to smoke for 25 newborn macaques housed outside. She has been monitoring all the monkeys ever since. She found a reduced immune response and decreased lung capacity – as well as the stiffening of tissues that has affected respiration and activity patterns, according to a summary of the study in Nature.
Of course, people all over the world breathe a stew of airborne toxins and fine particles every day – especially in densely populated, industrialized countries with lax air pollution controls like India and China. The World Heath Organization estimates that air pollution accounts for 6-7 million deaths annually globally. Some studies put the toll as high as 10 million annually, although improved air pollution controls in China have likely cut that grim total.
However, the dramatic increase in wildfires in the past decade that’s likely linked to rising average temperatures and deepening drought has now made wildfire smoke a major new contributor – especially in the U.S. with its otherwise higher air pollution control standards.
And what’s that got to do with 4FRI?
Figuring out how to remove biomass consisting of saplings and wood scraps essentially doomed the original reliance on a reinvented timber industry to thin millions of acres of Northern Arizona ponderosa pine forest. After a century of logging big trees, suppressing wildfires and cattle grazing, tree densities in that forest have grown from about 100 per acre to more like 1,000 stems per acre. This means low-intensity ground fires quickly turn into high-intensity crown fires. These fires generate far more smoke, which spreads far more widely than ground fires to which the forest is adapted. In order to return to natural conditions, the loggers would have to not only remove 80 or 90% of the trees – they would have to remove all the debris and wood slash. This amounts to perhaps 50 tons per acre across millions of acres.
None of the parade of contractors ever figured out how to turn a profit on the biomass – which means they couldn’t make much money on a thinning project. Some proposed building a plant to turn biomass into jet fuel or high-tech plywood or even chip it and ship it to Asia as wood pellets. However, so far the only viable market for the biomass has been to load it on a truck and drive it to the state’s only biomass burning power plant in Snowflake.
Granted, this doesn’t totally eliminate smoke. However, scrubbers in the smokestacks remove most of the harmful pollutants – although not most of the carbon dioxide. Moreover, the plant is located away from population centers. Finally, a high-intensity wildfire puts out far more smoke per acre and wafts the smoke much higher in the atmosphere. NASA satellites tracked the smoke from the Australian megafires as it made at least one full circuit around the planet. (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-51101049).
Arizona’s lone biomass burning power plant got started when the Arizona Corporation Commission issued a renewable energy mandate that required utilities to generate a tiny amount of their total power by burning biomass. That mandate has now expired and the current Corporation Commission has refused to renew it. The commission majority argued that consumers shouldn’t have to subsidize forest thinning operations by paying a slightly higher price for the biomass energy than they would for the same power generated by solar, wind or natural gas. An Arizona Public Service study estimated that it would add about $3 to the average monthly power bill if it converted a coal-fired plant to biomass – which would have roughly tripled the acres the Forest Service could economically thin annually.
Of course, those same power customers now face a higher risk of a stroke, heart attack, asthma or a host of other ills thanks to the growing plague of wildfire smoke. Some estimates suggest Arizonans will likely double their exposure to wildfire smoke in the next few decades, due to temperatures rising and drought.
So, really.
How long can you hold your breath?
