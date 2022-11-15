Fossil Creek is a miraculous place.
It’s also miraculously untouched by the Backbone Fire, which burned right down to the edge of the lush riparian zone, prompting the Forest Service to close for the past two summers the 17-mile stretch of pools and waterfalls that had been drawing 100,000 visitors a year.
The Forest Service has now allowed the public to return after a 16-month shutdown.
The Forest Service has also released its final management plan — which leaves the strict permit system in place, drops immediate plans for more parking and infrastructure and puts off into the hazy future improving access from Rim Country or investing in infrastructure that would make it possible to increase visitation without trashing a unique streamside ecosystem.
The condition of the creek, parking areas and road after more than a year of seclusion underscores the philosophy of benign neglect embedded in the management plan.
The Backbone Fire burned right down to the ribbon of cottonwoods, willows, sycamores, walnuts, ash and other riparian tree species. In a few places, the fire set a stray streamside tree on fire. However, mostly the fire seared the junipers and pinyons on the canyon slopes along both sides of the creek.
The Forest Service feared storms would cause mudflows off those slopes and so closed down the whole creek for 16 months. The roads definitely deteriorated, with the ride into the creek zone much rougher now. In some places, erosion has eaten away at the roads — mostly stretches without culverts or adequate drainage design. Other than putting up hazard signs, there’s little evidence of any effort to repair the eroded stretches. Some of the worst damage to the roads is where the long-closed FR 708 from Strawberry reaches the canyon bottom.
But the stream itself seems marvelously untouched. The water is still a Caribbean blue, thanks to the dissolved calcium carbonate in the spring-fed creek. Verde trout, Sonora suckers and chub still dart through the crystal-clear waters, confirming the creek’s status as the premier native fish recovery stream in the state.
The vines and brush have grown thick all along the stream banks, after a year with no one tromping along the makeshift streamside paths. The vegetation is so thick it’s hard to find the never-obvious entrance to the Waterfall Trail from the final parking area.
The “outstandingly remarkable” stream has continued rebuilding its network of pools, basins and spillovers. The travertine in the spring water precipitates out in turbulence. This builds remarkable check dams and gracefully curved walls all along the course of the river. Power companies diverted all the water from the creek for a century to run turbines supplying electricity to Prescott, Jerome and ultimately Phoenix. Arizona Public Service decommissioned the hydropower system and since 2006 the river has patiently rebuilt its fantasy world of travertine formations.
Congress designated Fossil Creek as a Wild and Scenic River more than a decade ago, which required the Forest Service to come up with a plan to preserve its most unusual features, including a rich ecosystem, formations, water quality and recreational opportunities.
The only completely unfettered riparian area in Arizona, it gushes from a series of springs at the head of the canyon and runs down into the Verde River. It is a rich riparian ecosystem, in a state where 90% of the streamside habitats have been destroyed or degraded.
Fossil Creek harbors 200 known bird, mammal, reptile and amphibian species and the potential for 300 more, according to the Final Decision Report. Many of those species are endangered elsewhere.
The crush of visitors threatened to overwhelm those recovering ecosystems almost immediately after the water was restored. By 2015, more than 130,000 people flocked to the creek. The Forest Service turned away another 40% of the would-be visitors for lack of parking spaces — turning the narrow dirt road into the canyon into some version of an LA rush hour all summer long.
The Forest Service imposed a permit system that reduced visitation, requiring an online reservation to visit for most of the summer. The Forest Service also shut down FR 708 between Strawberry and the canyon bottom, dramatically reducing access from Rim Country.
The management plan leaves the door open to restoring public access to the road from Strawberry someday, but only after someone comes up with the money to repair years of neglect — as well as figuring out who will pay for the ongoing maintenance.
Overall, the adopted management plan calls for the continuation of the status quo, with the permit system, minimal facilities, a lack of money for maintenance and jostling summer crowds. The final plan trimmed some of the increased parking promised in earlier versions.
The management plan would provide parking for 202 vehicles, with a maximum of 1,040 people allowed at any one time. That’s down about 400 people from the draft version of the preferred alternative. So those Fossil Creek permits will still be hard to get all summer. The adopted plan drops most of the proposed increase in parking lots, camping grounds and infrastructure.
The plan notes that 65% of the people who visit want to hike up the trail to the creek’s biggest waterfall, complete with a deep pool and a paradise vibe. However, the waterfall can’t really handle the crush of people, since it lacks any infrastructure — including toilets. The plan talks about posting signs and trying to convince people to head for other portions of the river — but reserves the right to shut down access based on monitoring if problems get out of hand.
The waterfall and other sites have required repeated rescue missions, mostly by the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue. Thanks to the shutdown of FR 708 and a trail that leads from the main parking areas in the canyon to the spring source, each rescue required hours-long operations — threatening to overwhelm search and rescue organizations.
Still, Fossil Creek beckons.
Especially at just this moment, with the crowds gone, the last golden leaves clinging to the sycamores and the deep pools gleaming.
