The Salt River Project has launched an effort to raise money from customers to fund forest thinning projects, including an almost stalled project to protect the 64,000-acre C.C. Cragin watershed.
The Healthy Forests program allows customers to donate $1 a month to forest restoration efforts. SRP, which has a million Valley customers, will match the donations up to $200,000 annually.
The program hopes to support industry projects to thin 50,000 acres per year — or 500,000 acres by 2035.
“C.C. Cragin is high on the list, one of the highest priority watersheds. It’s one of our smallest reservoirs, but is completely surrounded by ponderosa pine forest and has a higher risk of infrastructure damage if there was going to be a catastrophic fire,” said Elvy Barton, forest health management principal for SRP.
SRP provides both water and power to the Valley, managing Roosevelt Lake and other reservoirs that gather water from 8.3 million acres of watershed feeding the Salt, Verde and Gila rivers.
The 15,000 acre-foot C.C. Cragin Reservoir supplies Payson with 3,000 acre-feet of water annually, making it one of the few cities in the state with a sustainable, long-term water supply. The reservoir’s watershed is among the most productive in the state, but also small, steep and densely overgrown. A high-intensity fire on the watershed could all but fill in the narrow, deep, winding reservoir. Moreover, the pipeline supplying Payson as well as conveying water to the East Verde River that flows to the Valley passes through dense forest, making it exceptionally vulnerable to destruction by a wildfire.
Since 2000, some 2.9 million acres have burned in and around the Salt and Verde River watersheds. Low-intensity fires normally thin the forest and don’t harm watersheds, but high-intensity crown fires work permanent changes and cause mudflows that fill in reservoirs.
“Arizona forests are not only essential to the Valley’s water supply, but they also provide a beautiful setting for recreational activities for thousands of people every year,” said Barton. “Our customers and community want to help prevent devastating wildfires and be a part of the solution together with SRP.”
At one point, SRP was the leading partner with the Forest Service in thinning the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, which supplies about 10,000 acre-feet annually to SRP, which flows down the East Verde River to the Verde River and then into Horseshoe Reservoir. However, the Wild Turkey Federation now manages that watershed restoration project, which has been moving very slowly due to a lack of a market for the biomass that constitutes about half of the material to be removed.
SRP also remains engaged with the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) and is pursuing talks about continuing a long-term power contract with Novopower near Snowflake in hopes of preserving the existing, limited market for biomass, which remains the key to restart stalled forest restoration projects. Novopower turns wood scrap and saplings into power, making forest restoration logging projects viable.
“SRP has always said that we think biomass is going to a part of the solution to the challenges that we have,” said Barton.
Both SRP and Arizona Public Service have long-term contracts with Novopower that have kept it in business, but which expire in the next two years. Both have held back on extending those contracts pending the Forest Service’s decision on the next round of 4FRI contracts in the spring. Those contracts would include forest restoration projects to reduce wildfire risk for much of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
“Hopefully, that process, once completed, will give us a better understanding of not only the type of industry, but the size of industry,” said Barton.
The effort to protect the vast watershed on which the Valley depends faces daunting challenges. Forest managers seek to reduce tree densities on millions of forested acres from 1,000 per acre to more like 100 trees per acre.
Restoration projects not only help wildlife and increase watershed yield, they protect forested communities from catastrophic wildfires. Fires this year in California have burned more than 4 million acres, destroyed 10,000 homes and killed 33 people — including four firefighters.
Barton hopes thousands of SRP customers will sign up for the program. Just 5,000 customers would generate donations of $180,000 annually, with another $200,000 in matching funds.
It costs about $300-$800 per acre to thin an overgrown forest, not counting any offset from a logging company selling the wood from the larger trees. So the donation program could provide money to thin something like 1,000 acres or to perhaps facilitate thinning projects for saw timber in a much larger area.
Perhaps more importantly, the program will raise the awareness in the Valley of the link between forest thinning and the Valley’s water supply.
The Arizona Corporation Commission’s refusal so far to acknowledge that link by adopting a biomass-burning mandate currently represents the single biggest threat to efforts to thin millions of acres.
“Whenever there is a devastating wildfire season, whether it’s in California or Colorado or here, it brings everybody to the table to discuss what are the solutions that are needed to move forest restoration efforts forward,” said Barton. “Lots of amazing things are happening that can be applied to other locations. It’s not a good scenario to have to deal with these large, devastating wildfires — but it does bring people to the table. And gives us the opportunity to come together.”
