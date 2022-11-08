Trails work in Pine offers some amazing views of the Rim - while also helping firefighters who may one day have to use to trails system to respond to a wildfire. Pine-Strawberry Fuels Inc. is looking for volunteers to do some trails work on Nov. 8, 15 and 29.
Steve Backman, Ron Reiter and Alan Hill use a brand new, specialized trail-building backhoe to re-route a section of the Pine Strawberry trails system.
Trails work in Pine offers some amazing views of the Rim - while also helping firefighters who may one day have to use to trails system to respond to a wildfire. Pine-Strawberry Fuels Inc. is looking for volunteers to do some trails work on Nov. 8, 15 and 29.
Both Pine and Payson have trail volunteer workdays in November, so if spending a brisk fall day learning the art of trail work sounds like fun, come out and meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts.
Since the fall brings cooler weather and shorter days, the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction volunteers can sleep in an hour before arriving to volunteer.
The group plans on continuing its work on the Pine-Strawberry re-route starting at the Mohawk Trail entrance at the corner of Mohawk Street and Tonto Drive in Pine at 9 a.m. on the Tuesday work days, Nov. 8, 15, and 29.
“We will skip Nov. 22 during Thanksgiving week to enjoy the holiday,” said Joan Backman, director of trails of PSFR. “As always, trail maintenance with PSFR includes exercise, tools, camaraderie and a sense of accomplishment provided for free!”
The trails part of a network encircling Pine intended mostly to offer firefighters a way to safely engage with an approaching fire and protect Pine and Strawberry from the kind of tragedy that engulfed Paradise, Calif. The trails provide a way for firefighters to move across the slopes above the community — and to also continue working on thinning buffer zones.
In addition, the trails have become increasingly popular with hikers and mountain bikers, providing a big boost for the region’s tourist-dependent economy.
