Brush fire closes SR 87

State Route 87 is closed in both directions at milepost 264 north of Payson due to a brush fire.

 az511.gov

Both the north and southbound lanes of State Route 87 have reopened after the highway was temporarily closed due to a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions, including road closures, can be found online at az511.gov.

