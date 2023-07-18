State Route 87 reopened Staff Writer Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email State Route 87 is closed in both directions at milepost 264 north of Payson due to a brush fire. az511.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Both the north and southbound lanes of State Route 87 have reopened after the highway was temporarily closed due to a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.Real-time highway conditions, including road closures, can be found online at az511.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Payson Roundup Facebook Feed Arizona Wildfire Alerts Today101° 71°Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.Humidity:21%Cloud Coverage:10%Wind:W at 10 mphChance of Rain:0%UV Index:11 Sunrise:05:27:39 AMSunset:07:35:09 PMTodayPlentiful sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.TonightClear skies. Low 71F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.TomorrowPartly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. ADOT Traffic Updates & Weather Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Payson Dermatology Dr. Jaber Abawi Ajar Macky's Grill Robert Gaetano Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Christian Gifts & Home Decor Office for Rent Mid-State Asphalt Payson Plumbing Solutions Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical
