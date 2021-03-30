Despite a fresh round of storms this week, the Arizona Department of Forestry has issued a warning to brace for another dangerous fire season.
The dry winter and spring coupled with above normal temperatures in the next few months will bring on an early, intense fire season.
Historically, Arizona’s fire season starts in late May or early June and lasts until the onset of the monsoon in early July. This year, the high-risk conditions will likely take hold in April.
But there’s one piece of good news: The National Weather Service predicts we could have a normal monsoon — a stark contrast to last year’s “nonsoon.”
However, that still leaves a dangerous April, May and June ahead.
“Once temperatures warm up, we may see an early start to wildfire activity due to multiple factors — including the state’s severe drought status, a lack of precipitation and a carryover of heavy, grass mat in unburned areas. By June, fire managers say the potential for widespread, statewide fire activity exists if precipitation remains minimal through early summer,” said State Forestry and Fire Management Director David Tenney.
Last year ranked as one of the worst fire seasons in state history, with 2,500 fires burning nearly 1 million acres.
“None of us wants a repeat of last year. However, if we do not get more help from the public, we may find ourselves in a similar, precarious situation. Eighty-two percent of the fires in 2020 were human caused and all likely avoidable if people paid more attention. It is imperative everyone takes personal responsibility and help us as we work together to prevent wildfires,” said John Truett, fire management officer for the department.
He advised people to Firewise their homes, by clearing brush and grass from around houses and removing wood piles against the house. Even a nearby wildfire can rain down embers a mile beyond the fire line — setting fires in brush and pine needles on rooftops. Few fire departments can handle multiple fires triggered by such an ember storm. Once one house catches fire, the flames can spread quickly to neighboring homes.
Few of the counties or cities in northeast Arizona have adopted comprehensive Firewise brush clearing codes to minimize the risk of the kind of town-destroying rain of embers that consumed Paradise, Calif., killing 85 people before they could flee. Even fewer have adopted fire-adapted building codes to give firefighters a chance of protecting homes in an ember storm, with the exception of Flagstaff and Prescott.
The state’s fire season warning could also mean another early forest closure, with all the potential damage to the region’s still recovering tourism industry.
About 85% of the state remains in severe to exceptional drought, perhaps the worst recorded drought in the past 1,000 years. Most of Gila County is now in “extreme drought” while most of Navajo and Apache counties remain in “exceptional” drought. Tree-ring studies show that the region slips into decades-long dry spells periodically for reasons that remain poorly understood. Experts say the gradual warming caused by the buildup of heat trapping pollutants in the atmosphere has made these dry periods more severe — especially in the past 20 years.
The Climate Prediction Center’s forecast suggested 40% of some areas in the state will enjoy above-average rainfall during this year’s monsoon, offering hope that the danger will ease once we get into July.
Forecasters called the 40% chance of a wet monsoon represents the most promising outlook in several years.
The long-term forecasts are generally based on what the climate models suggest will happen in the Eastern Pacific, where evaporation from the surface of the ocean injects moisture into the atmosphere and affects the path of the storm-steering, high-altitude jet stream. The trade winds cause an irregular oscillation in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific. During El Niño warming periods, the northern U.S. and Canada get fewer storms and can slip into drought — with more dangerous fire seasons. By contrast, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast get more storms and flooding.
During the La Niña cooling phase, the pattern’s reversed and the Southwest dries out. The forecasters see signs that the current La Niña conditions are weakening, leading to more normal conditions sometime this summer.
Of course, the pattern remains highly variable and predictions remain tentative. The full effect of the gradual rise in average global temperatures also has a destabilizing effect — making the predictions even more uncertain.
However, the current forecasts call for an intense, dangerous fire season, finally dampened by a blessedly normal monsoon.
