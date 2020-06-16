A “Go” notice has been issued in the area of Sunflower due to the Bush Wildfire burning along State Route 87.
Residents in the Sunflower area should evacuate now. Remember to take water, snacks, prescriptions, identification, leashes and carriers for pets, pet food, and other necessary items for you and your family.
Evacuated residents should proceed north towards Payson.
Proceed to the Payson Police Department at 303 N. Beeline Highway. Drive with care and follow the directions of emergency personnel.
The communities of Tonto Basin and Punkin Center near Roosevelt Lake were successfully evacuated on Monday morning, and Jakes Corner was placed in “Set” status.
The Bush Fire continues to move to the northeast, pushed by winds and terrain. Firefighters are focusing on structure protection in the Punkin Center and Tonto Basin communities. No structures have been damaged, and firefighters are working to protect State Highways 87 and 188, private property, communication sites, Mt. Ord lookout tower, 3-Bar Cabin and power lines.
Smoke will continue to be visible in the east Phoenix metropolitan area, and smoke will affect the Tonto Basin, Roosevelt, Payson, Young and Heber-Overgaard areas.
Hot and dry weather is expected to continue this week, and low relative humidity will cause fire activity to increase. Winds are forecast to increase up to 30 mph on the ridge tops.
State Route 87 is closed from the junction of Bush Highway to above State Highway 188 near Payson. In addition, State Highway 188 between SR 87 and State Route 88 is also closed.
Tonto Basin, Jakes Corner and Punkin Center residents can find additional information regarding evacuations by visiting www.facebook.com/gilacohealthem/.
Sunflower residents can find more information at https://www.maricopa.gov/AlertCenter.aspx.
