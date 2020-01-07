The Tonto National Forest this week will unveil the latest tweaks in a landmark management plan for 3 million acres of forest and desert — only about 25 years behind schedule.
The draft plan tackles the nearly impossible task of reconciling the bewildering array of uses of one of the most heavily used national forests in the nation. The plan includes a thousand pages of laudable goals to protect ecosystems that range from low-desert cactus to mountaintop firs. Somehow, the plan must do this while accommodating the needs of miners, Valley water-users, hikers, anglers, Native American tribes, endangered spotted owls, loggers and people who built tinderbox houses in the middle of a thickly overgrown forest.
Congress in 1976 ordered all the national forests to adopt such a forest plan. It took the Tonto until 1985 to come up with the plan. Congress directed each forest to overhaul its plan every 10 to 15 years. Although the Tonto has amended its plan 28 times, this is the first overhaul in 35 years.
Forest officials will hold a marathon round of open house sessions on the plan in January and February. The Rim Country meetings include:
Jan. 9: Payson, Julia Randall Elementary School 5-8 p.m.
Jan 22: Payson, Julia Randall Elementary School, 5-8 p.m.
Jan 22: Tonto Basin, Tonto Basin Ranger District Office, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jan. 30: Payson, Payson Ranger District Office, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Tonto Forest first proposed the draft plan in 2016, which inspired hundreds of suggestions and criticisms. The planners took all those comments and made a whole new round of mostly minor changes in the language and organization of the plan. The comments resulted in only a few significant changes the public’s likely to notice — like abandoning language that would have prevented disbursed camping along streams. Plan drafters accepted the argument that campers are only one of many things degrading the region’s hundreds of miles of year-round streams and thousands of miles of seasonal streams.
The overhaul of the forest plan comes amid a ferment of change. For instance, the Tonto Forest recently released the latest draft of a plan to bar cross-country motorized travel and designate some 5,000 miles of open dirt roads and trails for off-road vehicles. Moreover, the Forest Service has also just released the Rim Country Environmental Impact Statement of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) on a plan to thin and burn a million acres of forest in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
All of those massive planning documents envision a healthy, sustainable forest for hikers, off-roaders, wildlife, water users, fire managers, secretive spotted owls, dwindling leopard frogs, hungry cattle, voracious miners, wire-stringing electric utilities, wind farms, hunters, anglers, campers, mountain lions — you name it.
But here’s the thing: The plan adopted 35 years ago embraced similar goals — but everything’s gotten worse since.
The 22-page, “need for change” summary that accompanies five subsections totaling about 200 pages each describes the challenges facing forest planners. Not only does the Tonto Forest welcome some 5 million visitors annually, it also offers grazing leases on almost every acre, mining permits wherever mining companies find minerals, and reservoirs that provide about half of the water needed to sustain the 5 million people who live in the Valley. Management of the forest not only determines the economic health of every forested community — it will determine whether a fire eventually consumes those communities.
Alas, it’s not going well.
The unhealthy, fire-prone condition of the forest remains the single greatest challenge. After a century of logging, grazing, fire suppression and management for multiple uses, tree densities have increased from about 50 per acre to closer to 1,000 per acre across a huge expanse of forest. In most areas, a fire-adapted forest has turned into a tinderbox. The transformation has harmed almost every value the 1985 plan vowed to protect — including grazing, endangered species, recreation, watersheds and forest health.
“Historic logging practices, fragmentation through the construction of roads and trails, grazing with unintended consequences during the 19th and early 20th centuries have reduced fine surface fuels,” concluded the report. “These changes along with fire exclusion and suppression have contributed to higher densities of trees, increased fuel loadings, wildfire atypical of historic fire regimes, and altered species composition. As a result, many ecosystems are highly stressed, are more prone to insect and disease outbreaks and experience higher fire severity.”
Because of prior management decisions:
• Close to 25% of the soils in the forest are degraded — lacking nutrients and prone to excessive erosion.
• More than 80% of the forest is now vulnerable to crown fires, with flames spreading from treetop to treetop faster than a man can run.
• Sonoran desert areas that can’t cope with wildfire are now prone to wildfires due to the spread of non-native grasses like red brome.
• A full 40% of the soils in the cottonwood riparian zone and 60% of the soils in the desert grasslands region are impaired.
• On average, 40 tons of downed and dead wood has accumulated on most forest acres — setting the stage for a soil-altering, high-intensity fire.
• Many of the streams and springs have dried up and at least a third of the remaining riparian areas aren’t functioning normally, thanks to water diversions, dams, groundwater pumping, fires, soil changes, drought, climate shifts and other stresses.
• The forest includes at least 22 endangered species and another 51 species likely to become endangered without help. About half of those species are in danger because of the changes in the riparian areas.
• Most of the documented problems will get worse due to projected shifts in the climate, with the mixed woodlands habitat found around Payson among the most vulnerable.
• The 3-million-acre forest includes only about 300,000 acres suitable for commercial timber harvest — and only 100,000 acres outside of wilderness areas. This presents a major challenge when it comes to establishing a sustainable forest products industry.
• The forest includes 106 cattle and horse allotments held by 85 permit holders, covering most of the vast forest. Drought, wildfires, invasive grasses and other challenges continue to stress grazing lands and ranching operations.
• The forest draws about 4.8 million visitors annually, who pay some $4.6 million in fees. However, it costs about $5.6 million just to maintain the existing facilities, which means the recreational program “is not sustainable.”
• Disbursed, unmanaged recreation not only causes many of the region’s wildfires, but has been identified as one of four key threats to grasslands and forests.
• The forest includes 20 mining districts, most concentrated in the Globe-Miami area. Abandoned mines and tailings remain a major public health and environmental threat — with little money to restore the land or even contain the tainted tailings.
• The forest has some 5,000 miles of dirt roads and trails, but doesn’t have the money to maintain them. The road maintenance budget declined 40% between 2009 and 2014 and is expected to continue dwindling. In part, that reflects Forest Service budget cuts and in part the diversion of money into the wildly growing budget for fighting wildfires.
• The Forest Service has surveyed only about 8% of the 3 million acres for archaeological sites, which date back to people in the area at least 11,000 years ago. The forest includes all or part of 11 different reservations and tribal communities.
• The forest includes a host of areas with special resources or management needs including eight wilderness areas, two wild and scenic river segments, 13 roadless areas, three state designated scenic roads, three national trails, nine significant caves, three research natural areas, one wild horse and burro area and one experimental forest.
