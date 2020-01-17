Off-roaders, anglers, ranchers — they all showed up to scratch their heads and mutter as the Tonto National Forest unveiled its latest, greatest, way-overdue, 1,300-page overhaul of the master plan for 2.8 million acres of public lands.
Flexibility. That’s the key, said the Tonto National Forest planners as they attempted to sum up the key changes in the first overhaul of the plan since its adoption in 1985.
Just plain confusing, groused many of the 50 or 100 people who filtered past the exhibits set up in the Julia Randall Elementary School cafeteria during the three-hour open house last Thursday.
The overhaul of the Tonto Forest Plan represents a change in forest management goals. The overriding fear of mega fires in a dense, sickly forest has replaced the focus on timber harvests, grazing units and mining claims.
The plan shifts the emphasis from numerical targets for just about everything to creating a toolbox of management options to restore forest health, wildlife and riparian areas — while still allowing as much human use as possible. So the revision dropped an initial recommendation to bar camping along streams like the East Verde River or Tonto Creek. Instead, the Forest Service would have a better process to restrict use based on the condition of a given stretch of stream.
Sounds good. But then, the 1985 plan sounded pretty impressive on paper.
But that didn’t work out so well, given the deterioration in forest health in the past 30 years. The environmental impact statement that went along with the report concluded that most of the forest is now vulnerable to crown fires, due to a steady increase in tree densities. The soil’s depleted, the trees are prey to drought and bark beetles, the streams are drying up or declining in quality, the reservoirs could start filling up with mud, endangered species are dwindling — but so are the number of cattle the land can support. The timber industry has all but died.
And all the while, the number of human visitors has increased — now topping about 3 million annually. Those visitors leave behind so many smoldering campfires that rangers almost routinely shut the forest to all visitors in June.
However, the folks who attended the session were mostly worried about whether the plan would make it harder for them to get out there and enjoy the forest.
One group of off-roaders questioned Deputy Forest Supervisor Tom Torres in front of two maps. One map showed the existing 600,000 acres of officially designated wilderness. The second map showed a much larger patchwork of land “suitable” for wilderness because it’s all but empty.
A wilderness designation bans vehicles, new roads, buildings, power lines — all sorts of things. Congress required the national forests to “inventory” areas with wilderness potential because of a lack of development.
The current Rim Country wilderness areas include the 61,000-acre Four Peaks Wilderness, the 21,000-acre Sierra Ancha Wilderness and the 37,000-acre Hellsgate Wilderness, the 252,000-acre Mazatzal and the 19,000-acre Salome Wilderness.
The map of inventory of additional lands with wilderness qualities alarmed the off-roaders.
“The Tonto’s not like the Coconino, where you’ve got roads everywhere,” said one off-roader. “You shut off the wrong road here and you end up cutting off thousands of acres to just about everybody.”
He was really objecting to the separate, decade-long effort by the Tonto Forest to adopt a travel management plan, restricting vehicle travel to the forest’s network of perhaps 5,000 miles of dirt roads. The final draft of the plan should come out next month. It will bar cross-country travel except for hunters retrieving game. It will close hundreds of miles of roads deemed damaging to the environment, based on things like erosion rates, stream quality, archaeological sites and endangered species. The plan will also add to the system hundreds of miles of user-created roads and trails.
Off-roaders complain that the draft plan for travel management will shut down roads they’ve used for years. The closures could leave huge areas accessible only to the hardy hikers who can shoulder a backpack and trek for miles.
One off-roader took alarm at the map of areas suitable for a wilderness designation.
“This makes no sense,” said one off-roader. “You close off roads in all these areas and no one will ever go in there at all. These are public lands. You just want to shut them off from the public.”
Torres said the travel management plan will still leave 5,000 miles of accessible dirt roads and said the plan does not recommend any increase in wilderness. Congress would have to designate any additional wilderness. Moreover, even if the Travel Management Plan closes roads, user groups like the Tonto Recreation Alliance can seek to reopen roads on a case-by-case basis.
This did not mollify his listeners.
“That makes no sense. Why take it away then give it back? You shouldn’t close any of these roads. Once the government takes something away it’s really hard to ever get it back.”
“I hear you,” said Torres.
