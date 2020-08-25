Still burning?
What the heck?
Well, get used to it.
The monsoon has fizzled, temperatures have risen and the wildfire season has dragged on — not just in Rim Country and the White Mountains, but all over the West.
Last week, monsoon storms that delivered more lightning than rain sparked a host of new fires to extend an already white-knuckle fire season. Normally, monsoon rains have by now doused northern Arizona, allowing the Forest Service to shift overtaxed crews out of state.
The Salt Fire by Sunday had consumed 20,228 acres two miles southeast of the junction of Highways 188 and 288. It was 20% contained as the Roundup went to press. State Route 188, which has been closed because of the Salt Fire, reopened Sunday along with State Route 288.
InciWeb lists a host of active fires throughout the state. Fires in Rim Country and the White Mountains include the 27,503-acre Griffin Fire, burning just east of the Salt Fire. It merged with the Gin Fire over the weekend, crossing Highway 60 and moving onto the San Carlos Apache Reservation. As a result of fire activity, the following areas were put on evacuation status Saturday: Areas on both sides of State Route 188 from Bixby Road to the 188/288 junction, including all of Wheatfields. The following communities remain on “Set” evacuation status: Roosevelt Estates, Roosevelt Resort, Rockhouse, Spring Creek, Hay Hook, and Quail Run.
Other fires include the 28,000-acre Blue River 2 Fire (67% contained), the 21,300-acre Cassadore Springs Fire (90% contained), 190-acre Pocket Fire, the 545-acre Bull Fire (10% contained) and the 350-acre Verde Fire.
Studies show the wildfire season in the Southwest has doubled in length and the acreage burned has increased more than tenfold since the 1980s.
The finding underscores the danger facing forested communities like Show Low, Payson, Pinetop, Pine and others. One national study found those four communities face a greater risk of a megafire than did Paradise, Calif., where a blaze destroyed most of the community and killed 85 people before they could flee.
Fortunately, Payson recently adopted a Firewise brush-clearing code designed to thin brush and prevent the embers from a nearby crown fire from setting many houses on fire all at once. The town still has not adopted a wildland-urban interface building code to require fire resistant materials and design for new construction, but is expected to soon consider a building code modeled on those adopted already by Prescott and Flagstaff.
However, Show Low, Pinetop, Pine and most other forested towns have neither a Firewise nor a WUI building code..
Wildfire season increases
So here’s the bad news: The fire season’s getting longer, the number of fires has exploded and the size of fires has increased dramatically, according to a 40-year study of wildlife trends in the West.
The wildfire season in Arizona has more than doubled since the 1980s, thanks to higher spring temperatures, a less reliable monsoon, drought and the dramatic increase in tree densities and forest fuels.
Researchers from the University of California compared the total acreage burned each decade from 1983 to 2012 with the much more stable average in before 1982, according to the peer-reviewed study by researchers from the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced.
The results were:
- 1982-92: Fires +71%; Acreage burned: +42%
- 1993-2002: Fires +221%; Acreage +668%
- 2003-2012: Fires +462%; Acreage +1,266%
Thinning works
But wait — we’ve got good news too. Thinning projects like the Four Forest Restoration Initiative can dramatically reduce the damage inflicted by even one of those terrifying megafire fires.
Thinning projects and controlled burns dramatically reduced tree death and forest damage during a 250,000-acre megafire in Washington state in 2014, according to a study by researchers from the U.S. Forest Service and the University of Washington published recently in the journal Ecological Applications.
The Carlton Complex Fire blew up to 160,000 acres in a single day during the hot, dry summer, consuming 300 homes. Driven by 35-mile-an-hour winds in the midst of a drought, the fire produced a column of smoke 30,000 feet high and dropped embers miles from the flaming front.
The researchers compared tree death in thinned and unthinned areas. They found the megafire inflicted only modest damage on the thinned forest, which almost immediately recovered. The fire killed almost every tree in the unthinned areas, which have mostly still not recovered.
“Some of the treatments measurably reduced fire impacts even under very hot, dry, windy conditions. Our results suggest that we increase our ‘restoration footprint’ — the proportion of forest area treated to reduce fuels — forests may become increasingly resilient to wildfires under a broad range of conditions,” said U.S. Forest Service researcher David Peterson.
The thinning projects had the most benefit on slopes not subject to strong, prevailing winds. The fire burned through ponderosa pine forests, so the results apply directly to the White Mountains and Rim Country, which are dominated by ponderosa pine.
That’s good news, since the Forest Service has embraced the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, which hopes to use thinning and prescribed burning to reduce tree densities from about 1,000 per acre to more like 100 per acre on 2 million acres of ponderosa pine forests across northern Arizona.
But — wait for it — here’s the bad news.
Progress on 4FRI has been stalled for a decade, mostly due to the lack of a market for biomass — which accounts for about half of the material removed in a thinning project. The Forest Service did clear some 50,000 acres in the White Mountains after a decade of effort, mostly by providing a subsidy of $400 to $800 per acre to dispose of biomass. The White Mountains Stewardship Project is widely credited with saving Alpine and possibly Springerville from the Wallow Fire.
The Forest Service hopes 4FRI won’t require a subsidy, but a sequence of contractors has proven unable to solve the economic problem of the biomass.
Hope glimmered last year when the Arizona Corporation Commission pondered a biomass mandate for the power companies it regulates, which would have created a market for the wood slash that could have supported 50,000 acres of forest thinning annually and saved the only existing biomass burning plant in Arizona — NovoPower in Snowflake.
The biomass mandate could return depending on the outcome of the current battle for three seats on the corporation commission.
Incumbent Republican Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson has strongly supported the mandate. Republicans James O’Conner and Eric Sloan have opposed it.
The three Democrats — William Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar — have not taken a clear position.
