Sure enough — Arizona’s wildfire season is off to a fast, dangerous start in the form of the 20,000-acre Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff and the 2,000-acre Crooks Fire near Prescott.
The wind-driven Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff exploded to 20,000 acres between its start on Sunday and the update on Thursday morning.
Some 260 firefighters battled the blaze driven through brush and timber about 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff. The fire has forced evacuations and destroyed at least 25 structures, partly because high winds have limited the use of firefighting air tankers and helicopters. The 50-mile-per-hour winds will continue to hamper the struggle through the weekend.
Firefighting efforts closed Highway 89 north of Flagstaff, with the closure predicted to remain in effect for days.
“The fire is located in an area with dry grass and brush, with scattered ponderosa pine. Windy conditions caused this fire to rapidly spread in a northeast direction and cause spotting ahead of the fire,” according to a summary on Inciweb.
Firefighters haven’t yet fully assessed damage to several communities and have encountered gas leaks in burned-over areas.
“The Northern Arizona Type 3 Team is currently managing firefighting operations, and crews continued cooling hot spots and worked to keep fire outside of Timberline Estates and Wupatki Trail subdivisions.
Crews encountered natural gas leaking from foundations, which added additional risk to suppression activities,” said the summary of planned actions.
Meanwhile, firefighters have had more success in containing the 2,000-acre Crooks Fire near Prescott. The fire started from undetermined causes about 11 miles south of Prescott on Monday and spread quickly through dry brush and chaparral.
High winds and dry fuels produced “extreme” fire behavior and forced evacuations.
The Red Flag conditions continued Thursday, but the rate of spread had slowed.
Already in 2022, 19,444 fires nationwide have burned 827,000 acres — double the total at the same time last year and four times the total at this point in 2020 and 2019. So far, it’s the worst fire year since 2018 — with the season just started. The number of acres burned is 32% above the 10-year average, according to the Fire Center.
