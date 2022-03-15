Heather Morris starred on the Payson High School Auditorium stage as a student.
So, directing students in this year’s PHS spring play was special for her, especially with her daughter playing a role in the ensemble cast.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to direct a Longhorn Theatre play,” Heather said. “Mr. and Mrs. Siler inspired me in many areas of my life when I was in high school, and I’m thrilled to see my daughter having a similar experience.”
Kathy Siler is the Longhorn Theatre director and PHS drama teacher. Her late husband, John, led the theater group with Kathy until his death in 2011.
“It was exciting to see one of Mr. Siler’s star students, Heather Morris, return to direct a play that Mr. Siler always wanted to do, and have Heather’s daughter, Brandie, a seven-year drama student, be the assistant director and have an acting role in the play,” Kathy Siler said.
The PHS Longhorn Theatre Company presented three performances of “They Came From Somewhere” at PHS Auditorium on March 3-5. The William Gleason comedy centers on a Florida family that takes a road trip to Roswell, N.M. and their automobile breaks down in the Texas desert on their way home.
They arrive in Latigo, Texas shortly after an asteroid crashes near their town and the residents of a small town mistake them for aliens.
“I chose this play because of the fun-loving, country characters and the funny situation of mistaken identity,” Heather Morris said. “I’m so proud of the cast and crew and how hard they’ve worked over the past two months.”
She said she couldn’t imagine her life without the stage.
“Theater makes people whole,” Heather said. “It helps us express our humanity and teaches us collaboration, tolerance, insight, and so much more.”
Kathy Siler’s PHS theatre students, along with seventh and eighth graders, presented the entertaining story with a moral lesson.
Brandie Morris plays a salesperson stranded with his wife, played by Marissa Ormand, daughter, played by Sara Odegaard, and son, played by Asher Broberg. They interact with the quirky characters in a small town, including Bella Pangallo, Maddelyn Greene, Kar Bingden, Seth Weigand, Evian Hurtado, Addyson Ball, Cody Hawley, Ashlynd Whetstone, Emma Feliz, Miraya Platt and Aiden Baer.
The crew included: Siler, Ayden Meyn, Eva Platt, McKenna Leslie, Jake Skehan, Jace Feliz, Mathew McCombs, Madds Greene and Marissa Ormand, Hurtado, Whetstone, Khatt Perez-Ferrell, Alan Amaya and Joyce Cambier.
The Longhorn Theatre Season continues with senior directed one-act plays May 5-7.
