Editor:
Your Friday (Aug. 13th) issue of the Roundup had a large picture on the front page of a protester holding a sign “Their Body, Their Choice.” The gentleman thinks employees of the hospital shouldn’t be forced to have a COVID vaccination, that they are entitled to have the “freedom” to choose what happens to their body. Would this same protester go to a Women’s Pro-Choice demonstration and hold up the same sign?
Freedom or hypocrisy — which one is it?
Dean Martinson, Payson
Why don't the pro-abortion protestors support the vaccination pro-choice picketers?
