Gila County employees will see another sizeable increase in their health care costs – but at least they can afford to go to the doctor.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved an 11% increase in premiums for fiscal 2024. That works out to $7.27 extra per month for a single employee and $41 a month more for family coverage.
The Board of Supervisors approved the increase at its last meeting.
The county still covers 90% of the total premium for individuals and 76% of the premium costs for families.
That comes on top of last year’s 8% increase.
However, County Manager James Menlove hastened to assure employees they can expect raises that will cover the extra healthcare costs. “We have to make sure that employees are not going to see a cut in pay: This is one of the factors we have to consider. They will not see a decrease in their paychecks.”
Lucky county.
Elsewhere, rising healthcare costs are biting into the paychecks of many families.
The US has by far the most expensive healthcare system in the world – and remains the only wealthy nation without universal healthcare. Last year, 40% of Americans said they put off getting healthcare due to high medical costs, according to a Gallup Poll. That’s the highest percentage since Gallup started asking the question in annual surveys 20 years ago. The percentage who said they skipped or delayed care rose from 26% in 2021 to 38% in 2022.
A recent report by the Commonwealth Fund found that 29% of people with employer-based coverage are underinsured – with high out-of-pocket costs despite having insurance.
Medical bills account for half of all debt collections. One survey found that 20% of people in California owe at least $5,000 in medical debt.
The US spends about 19% of the world’s largest Gross Domestic Product on medical care – although we have more chronic illness, more preventable deaths and a lower life expectancy than almost any other industrialized nation.
Health spending in the US is about $12,000 per person. The next highest cost nation is Germany – at about $7,000 per person. South Korea spends about $3,800 per person – but ranks higher on most measurements of health than the US, according to a report by the Commonwealth Fund.
About 9% of Americans have no health insurance. That’s likely to increase this month, as states like Arizona boot people off AHCCCS. The federally funded program to provide medical care for low-income Americans expanded during the pandemic – but is now again contracting. An estimated 500,000 Arizonans will lose coverage in the coming months.
The average cost for health insurance in Arizona is $569 per month, according to the website ValuePenguin by LendingTree. Often, the lower cost plans have high deductibles. For instance, the Bronze United Healthcare Plan costs $290 a month – but has a $9,100 out-of-pocket deductible. Generally, costs rise with age.
So county workers are actually getting a pretty good deal.
Supervisors Steve Christensen worried about the 18% increase in the last two years. “Is there any relief in sight for what seems like an out-of-control increase? How can we sustain this? Is this happening in the industry? Are we being punished?”
Finance Director Maryn Belling reassured him that the big percentage increase has still left employees with a manageable monthly payment. The increase came to 2% in Fiscal 22 and 6% in fiscal 23 – so that’s a 26% increase in the last four years. The county’s coverage includes vision, dental and health. The lowest cost options come to $32 a paycheck for health, $1.56 for dental, and $9.67 for vision. The coverage also includes short-term disability and basic life insurance. Family coverage costs a lot more.
“This is passed along to our employees,” said Christensen, “but the county’s paying 90% of the cost – so that’s a much larger figure.”
Menlove said he has talked to other county managers – many of whom are seeing much smaller increases.
“We’re a self-funded trust” with four other counties, said Menlove. “Every insurance deal is separate – and they have their own factor. So are we having high cost plans where someone has cancer? We’ve had a number of those in the past couple of years, where it runs to hundreds of thousands of dollars. But if we don’t go where the trends are showing – that makes it very difficult to catch up if we don’t do our best to stay ahead of it.”
