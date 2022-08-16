Here’s another distinction for Gila County.
We’ve got the lowest breastfeeding rate in the state.
And that means Gila County babies face a greater risk of illness, tooth decay and even death — while their mothers face a higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
Gila County gets money every year from the federal government to promote breastfeeding — but so far the county is still struggling to get the word out.
Only 76% of Gila County mothers attempt to breastfeed — compared to 80% statewide. The figures were based on a Centers for Disease Control survey of hospital and home birth records — so they don’t reflect whether the women continued breastfeeding beyond the first few days. The study covered 2018-19 and 936 babies in Gila County.
Other studies have suggested that only about 29% of mothers breastfeed for six months, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Breastfeeding offers a host of long-term benefits for infants, including:
• Improves infant nutrition.
• Reduces illnesses.
• Reduces allergies in infants.
• Improves infant’s oral health.
• Lowers infant death rates.
• Reduces breast and ovarian cancer risks for mothers.
• Reduces costs.
If the U.S. could increase breastfeeding rates at six months from 29% to 50%, it would save $3.6 billion in medical costs just from reducing three common digestive ailments in infants, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
So why don’t more women breastfeed?
Most women in the U.S. remain unaware of the tremendous benefits to their babies, according to a survey conducted by the National Institutes of Health. One recent study showed only a third of women enrolled in the WIC program knew that breastfeeding protects babies against diarrhea and only a quarter of the U.S. population knew that breastfeeding protects babies against an array of illnesses.
As breastfeeding levels have fallen, an increasing share of mothers aren’t learning from mothers, friends and relatives all the tricks and techniques that make breastfeeding easier.
“Skills in how to hold and position a baby at the breast, how to achieve an effective latch, and other breastfeeding techniques may need to be taught,” said the NIH research summary. “Not surprisingly, some women expect breastfeeding to be easy, but then find themselves faced with challenges. The incongruity between expectations about breastfeeding and the reality of the mother’s early experiences with breastfeeding her infant has been identified as a key reason that many mothers stop breastfeeding within the first two weeks of postpartum. On the other hand, a misperception that many women experience difficulties with breastfeeding may cause excessive concern among mothers about its feasibility,”
In addition, working mothers may find it difficult to continue breastfeeding once they return to work — especially given the large number of resistant employers. A survey found that 45% of U.S. adults say a breastfeeding mother has to give up too much to continue breastfeeding — partly because most people don’t understand the advantages to both the baby and the mother.
