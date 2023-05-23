The Gila County Supervisors are kind of a tough crowd – especially if you aren’t a stickler in following the rules.
So the supervisors this week denied a plea from a Tonto Basin landowner to let him keep two RVs on his property on Buckshot Lane, although he'd already installed utilities and a septic system.
The whole mess started when neighbors complained that Ronald and Kimberly Newton had parked two RV travel trailers on their vacant lot – both attached to the legal, on-site electrical and septic systems.
The Newtons had installed both septic and electrical hookups prior to an approved lot split. The Newtons had then parked their RVs on the lot and hooked up to the existing utilities.
Turns out, the county’s ordinance would allow one RV. But once you hook up that second RV – now you qualify as an RV park – and need a change in the zoning.
So the county opened up a “code enforcement” case – which is ongoing.
In the meantime, the Newtons asked the county to rezone the property by adding a “Trailer Overlay” designation – which would allow for up to two RVs.
The neighbors objected.
The planning commission rejected the plan on a split vote.
And so the issue ended up before the Board of Supervisors at the May 23 meeting.
Sounds a little like a previous case when a Tonto Village homeowner remodeled her home without getting a $1,000 building permit from the county. After someone reported the remodeling work, the county spent a couple of months trying to get her to apply for all the proper permits. When she failed, the county imposed a $5,000 fine.
The supervisors conceded that the county needs a much better ordinance to regulate whether you can live in an RV on a piece of property – especially in a residential zone.
But the supervisors also concluded they weren’t to do that – and weren’t inclined to start handing out piecemeal exceptions to the existing codes.
“I have a million questions,” said Supervisor Tim Humphrey. “In my district, there are a lot of complaints – and people have been told to unhook the RVs and move them. If we do this overlay zoning for one piece of property – then what is that going to do to the overall picture? We need to create a structure for the county?”
The county planning staff noted that if the supervisors granted an overlay for this property – the exception would probably end up grandfathered in if the county changed the rules later.
Supervisor Humphrey noted that more and more people want to put an RV on their lots because they can’t afford the spiraling cost of building a house. “Fifty years ago, there weren’t many homes. Eventually, we’re going to have to have a structure for this type of living. Building has become very expensive. So I’m anxious for the ordinance – but I don’t know that I’m anxious for the overlays.”
Recent increases in housing costs have put the average-priced Gila County home out of the reach of the average household income. So people are scrambling for alternatives. However, that scramble often comes up against the preferences of the neighbors – who bought into the American dream when it was affordable.
One neighbor showed up to urge the supervisors to turn down the request for an overlay zone change to allow two RVs instead of one.
Mike Sanderson lives nearby and has bought a couple of other lots. “We love the neighborhood the way it is right now. We are concerned with the proposed rezoning – and the window it opens to the future. Those roads are not necessarily well built. There are no road service agreements in place.”
That’s another problem with the way the county has for years approved piecemeal rural developments. Often, they lack adequate roads, utilities and fire protection.
Sanderson noted that another lot owner had put in pads and utilities to allow multiple RV’s on the property. “His intention was to use it as a destination spot for his buddies to put their RVs on site.”
The county got wind of the plan and barred that use. Sanderson ultimately bought the lot from his neighbor – who first had to tear out the utilities for the RVs.
“We are presently building a stick-built home on the property. I’ve been around Arizona for 45 years and worked as a general contractor. I appreciate the protection that zoning provides. But I also know that people can get crafty – and they work outside the zoning,” said Sanderson.
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “I think this is a bigger issue. Time is of the essence on this. Things have changed. More and more people are living in RVs and more and more people are putting money into RVs. …For me personally, I don’t see any problem with a guy putting an RV on his property. But from a county standpoint – we have a bigger problem to tackle.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen moved to deny the application for the overlay zoning.
Supervisor Humphrey seconded the motion. “The future’s coming,” he said. “We’re going to have to make ordinances for the future – and that’s probably going to include some mini-homes. But for now, I will second the motion.
Supervisor Cline made the vote unanimous.
