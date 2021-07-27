Gila County’s vital tourism market definitely took a hit in 2020.
However, we did lots better than the rest of the state, according to the just-released figures from the Arizona Department of Tourism.
Spending by overnight visitors to Gila County dropped a hefty 11% in the year of the pandemic — with much of the loss hitting during the initial shutdowns.
That’s bad — given our reliance on tourism.
But it’s not that bad.
Statewide, tourism spending dropped 28% in 2020, compared to 2019.
The abrupt drop in international travel was partially offset by an increase in in-state travel. Apparently, lots of Valley people canceled out-of-state trips and opted for a quick jaunt to the high country in the face of the stubbornly persistent pandemic.
The north-central region — which includes Gila and Yavapai counties — recorded 8 million overnight visitors.
The visitors to Gila County spent about $287 million, nearly $30 million less than the year before. Oddly enough, $23 million in tax revenue from those visitors declined by just 1% compared to 2019, according to the state department of tourism figures.
So maybe fewer visitors spent more on their trips — having saved the airfare to France?
The report noted that spending by visitors who stayed in a hotel, motel or short-term rental in Gila County actually increased by 10%
“This could be due to increased interest in outdoor spaces and rural destinations during the pandemic,” noted the report.
It’s also people who originally planned longer vacations — especially to other countries — instead applied their bigger budgets to a Gila County jaunt.
Overall, the tourism sector took less of a hit in the course of the year when officials predicted an epidemic meltdown due to the closure orders. Unemployment did skyrocket — with a peak above 16%. But federal stimulus money cushioned the blow for many people, who actually increased their overall savings rates during the pandemic.
Mostly, an increase in in-state tourism made up for most of the loss of international travel — especially in rural areas like Gila County. In-state travel actually increased by about 7%. Those U.S. tourists accounted for 94% of the 32 million people who spent at least one night at least 50 miles away from home. By contrast, international travel dropped by 98%.
“Arizonans and visitors from drive markets were crucial to carrying our tourism industry through last year,” said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “Now, with the Visit Arizona Initiative providing much-needed resources, we’re excited to be able to enhance recovery and build for the future.”
In-state tourists accounted for 9.1 million, followed by 6.8 million Californians, 2.1 million Texans, 1.8 million New Yorkers and 1.5 million folks from Florida, according to the Department of Tourism.
“It’s great that so many Arizonans and domestic visitors took road trips last year to enjoy Arizona’s wide-open spaces and diverse geography,” Johnson added. “These trips will continue to be vital to our industry’s recovery.”
Statewide, overnight visitors spent $41.2 million daily, generating some $2.7 billion in state, local and federal taxes.
Payson nets about $500,000 annually from the bed tax on hotels — most of which the town uses to pay the operating costs of the Payson Event Center.
In addition, the town rakes in lots more from the sales taxes tourists pay when they eat out, buy groceries or stock up on fishing gear. The sales tax remains the mainstay of the town’s general fund budget and some estimates suggest out-of-towners pay the lion’s share of Payson’s sales tax.
Arizona's North Central Region welcomed 8 million overnight visitors in calendar year 2020.
The region includes Yavapai and Gila counties.
Gila County
• Visitors spent $287.4 million in Gila County alone (down 10.5% over 2019).
• Visitor spending supported 2,790 jobs in Gila County (down 5%)
• Visitor spending in Gila County resulted in $22.9 million in state and local tax revenue generated (down 1%).
