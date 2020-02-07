Editor:
Town of Payson capital improvement plan
General fund
Body worn cameras project no 1718-01M
Pew Research Center found that 93% of respondents favored police wearing body cameras. 59% thought cameras would make members of the public more likely to cooperate with officers, and 66% said they would make officers more likely to act appropriately.
It helps when they start seeing complaints against officers quickly dismissed because video evidence paints a different picture than the one the citizen paints.
Studies of police departments in Rialto, Calif., Mesa, Ariz., and Phoenix all found dramatic reductions in citizen complaints after body camera rollouts.
Benefits include reductions in police use-of-force incidents, fewer complaints against officers, improvements in citizens’ satisfaction with the police, and increased public perceptions of the legitimacy of police agencies.
A potential benefit that is more easily monetized is the cost of civil lawsuits filed against police agencies and officers. They may also lead to fewer or smaller payments in settlements and adjudications.
Police officials noted their use of BWCs led to considerable savings in the amount of money paid by the city to settle civil suits against the police. Officials said that the savings were substantial enough to offset the ongoing cost of fielding and maintaining cameras. This experience could be critical to policing, as it would provide a rationale for a municipality to appropriate funding for BWC programs if the costs of lawsuits could be expected to decline.
Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.
Costs: Because most police departments have a small number of officers the costs of a BWC program are low in most departments. The median annual cost of an entire BWC program among all agencies responding to the PERF survey was $4,000 in camera related costs (i.e., equipment and hardware) plus $1,000 in costs related to storing the electronic files containing video footage from the cameras.
Please contact your town council and mayor to get this done!
Jeff Robbins, Payson
