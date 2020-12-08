The number of people signing up for medical coverage under the Affordable Care Act has surged, with the open enrollment ending on Dec. 15.
The ACA so far reports a 46% increase in applications in Arizona, with still-high rates of unemployment and a large pool of people who have lost their work-based health insurance in the midst of a pandemic.
Anyone making less than $51,000 per year for a single person or $85,000 for a family of three can qualify for a subsidized plan — that’s four times the federal poverty rate. This year ACA rates remain largely unchanged from last year. Some 153,000 Arizonans this year had coverage through the ACA marketplace.
The ACA also pays for the state to expand free eligibility to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) for anyone making up to 138% of a poverty level wage and for children from even higher-income families without health care through their jobs.
The ACA remains under an existential threat due to a lawsuit filed by a dozen states including Arizona, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare the law unconstitutional. The Supreme Court heard arguments in the latest challenge to the ACA several weeks ago. Questioning by the judges during that hearing led some observers to predict the court will reject the challenge and the ACA will survive into the next administration. However, if the court does overturn the ACA, it could threaten continued care for 23 million Americans and cast into doubt popular provisions like mandated coverage for pre-existing conditions and coverage for young people on their parents’ policies until the age of 26.
Congress has previously eliminated the penalty for people who don’t have health insurance and cut the ACA budget for outreach and marketing. This resulted in what proved a temporary decrease in enrollment — with strong gains this year in the face of the pandemic, which at one point drove the Arizona unemployment rate up to about 15%.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he wants to strengthen the ACA, including adding a public option to the list of insurance policies people can buy through the ACA exchanges. The proposal faces an uncertain future given the ongoing battle to control the U.S. Senate at stake in two runoff races in Georgia.
Nearly a quarter of Gila County residents obtain their health care through AHCCCS, including perhaps as many as 5,000 children and families who qualified for the ACA-funded expansion.
Statewide, about 2 million people get coverage through AHCCCS and about 150,000 get coverage through the ACA marketplace plans — with at least one available in every county. Overall, the ACA now covers about 10% of the state’s population through either AHCCCS or the exchanges.
Even before the pandemic hit, the number of Arizonans without health insurance was on the rise, increasing by 12,000 people to about 12% of the population. However, that’s still much better than the 21% without insurance before the ACA took effect.
“Such a strong start to open enrollment shows just how much people want health insurance and that they’re finding coverage they can afford when they visit HealthCare.gov,” said Josh Peck, co-founder of Get America Covered. “Now more than ever, given the devastating human toll of the pandemic and economic crisis, people deserve the peace of mind that comes from high quality, affordable health coverage. However, time is running out to sign up for coverage. We need to do everything we can to ensure people know that the last chance for people to enroll for health coverage with financial help at HealthCare.gov is Dec. 15.”
The cost of many plans has actually declined. Two out of three people who sign up will end up paying monthly premiums of $10 or less and 75% will find a plan costing less than $50 a month — not counting copays or deductibles.
To sign up for coverage go to:
• LocalHelp@HealthCare.gov to find in-person help in your community.
• Or call HealthCare.gov at 1-800-318-2596.
