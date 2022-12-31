New law: Women have to explain why they want abortion

A state appeals court decision held that the state can enforce provisions of different and sometimes conflicting abortion laws - but not the total ban on abortions included in a territorial-era law that was never repealed.

Arizona cannot enforce a territorial-era law that outlaws all abortions except to save the life of the mother, the state Court of Appeals ruled late Friday.

In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel rejected arguments by Attorney General Mark Brnovich that a law approved earlier this year restricting the ability of doctors to perform abortions to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy does not override the stricter law that already was on the books in 1973.

