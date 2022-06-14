Living in different worlds.
That’s one conclusion you can draw from the starkly different reactions of two northern Arizona congressmen to a narrow vote in Congress to approve new gun control measures in the face of a surge in mass shootings nationally.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) said, “As a former police officer who carried a gun and saw the harm these weapons can do, I stand firmly behind my vote on both common sense packages that will protect our kids at school, our loved ones when they’re running errands, a congresswoman talking to constituents at a local supermarket. These measures make sense, they keep gun owners’ rights intact, and they will make a real difference in the violence we see permeating our communities.”
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) said, “As crime rises to record levels across our country, thanks to Democrat socialists who run our major cities, self-defense is more important than ever. In Washington, D.C., the Democrats suggest with a straight face that if it wasn’t for a gun, these murderers would be well-adjusted individuals. Millions and millions of people are law-abiding gun owners, knife owners and car owners. If a knife, car or gun is used in a crime, it is the person using those tools that should be prosecuted for their actions. Punishing law-abiding gun owners is nonsensical and I won’t stand for it.”
The package of reforms includes:
• Raises the age at which you can buy a semi-automatic, military-style weapon from 18 to 21.
• Cracks down on gun trafficking and straw purchases to get illegal guns off the streets. Straw purchases refer to a person buying a gun on behalf of someone who cannot buy a gun legally — like a convicted felon.
• Closes “ghost gun” loophole that allows the purchase of pieces of guns you can then assemble to avoid background checks and other existing gun restrictions.
• Strengthens safe-storage requirements for gun owners to reduce the danger to children of accidental shootings.
• Outlaws bump stocks and high-capacity magazines. Bump stocks attached to a semi-automatic rifle like an AR-15 allow the weapon to shoot faster, allowing the weapon to fire at a rate close to that of a fully automatic weapon like a machine gun — although it technically remains a semi-automatic.
• Implements a national “Red Flag” law that allows judges nationwide to issue orders to temporarily remove access to firearms from people deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others.
The House adopted the package of measures in the “Protecting of Kids Act” and the “Federal Extreme Risk Act” on a mostly party-line vote, with five Republicans in favor and two Democrats opposed.
Gosar dubbed the package included in H.R. 7910 the “Unconstitutional Gun Restrictions Act.”
The House’s package faces bleak prospects in the U.S. Senate, since it would need 60 votes to get past a promised filibuster. Senate Republican leaders are negotiating with Democrats to see if they can agree on some reforms — which will likely prove much more limited than the measures already approved by the House.
O’Halleran, a former Chicago police officer, represents Congressional District 1 — which includes the White Mountains. Due to redistricting, he’s running for re-election in the redrawn Congressional District 2, which now includes all of Gila County.
Gosar, a former Flagstaff dentist, currently represents Congressional District 4 — which includes northern Gila County. Due to redistricting, he’s running for re-election in a redrawn District 9, which includes much of his old district and most of western Arizona.
O’Halleran issued a statement after the vote saying, “I was commissioned as one of the youngest homicide detectives in the history of the Chicago PD and I was on the scene for two or three homicides every single week. I can’t begin to describe the things I saw, the things I still see when I close my eyes. I was one of the first people on the scene as innocent people lay dying. I was the person that went to a mother’s door to tell her that her child had been killed, the person that stayed in touch with a family as I investigated what had happened, tried to bring closure.”
He has previously sponsored bills to require federal background checks on all gun sales — including those at gun shows and through the internet. “I renew my call on the Senate to pass our common sense background check legislation,” continued O’Halleran. “The vast majority of Americans want this simple, sensible step — we need to get this done.”
On the other hand, Gosar said the gun control measures “blatantly disparage our God-given and constitutionally protected right to self-defense.”
Instead, he said Congress should provide money to place armed police officers on campus and harden school sites and other potential targets of gun violence.
“In Washington, D.C., the Democrats suggest with a straight face that if it wasn’t for a gun, these murderers would be well-adjusted individuals. Millions and millions of people are law-abiding gun owners, knife owners and car owners. If a knife, car or gun is used in a crime, it is the person using those tools that should be prosecuted for their actions. Punishing law-abiding gun owners is nonsensical and I won’t stand for it.
“The truth is, schools remain the most unprotected institutions in America, yet Democrats hide from the fact that they pushed legislation to defund school police protection and fought to remove armed police from schools. I proposed a bill to harden school security. It cost a fraction of the $62 billion we just sent to Ukraine. Our children should be our priority, not Ukrainians.
“Today’s vote on these sweeping, authoritarian gun control laws are a betrayal to the Constitution and an assault on the rights and liberties of law-abiding gun owners and that is why I voted against it. Congress should be focusing on school safety and mental health, not gun control.”
National police data suggests that homicides in the U.S. rose 7% in 2021 and 29% in 2020. The 2020 surge represented the biggest increase in 60 years. That comes to about 22,000 murders a year, about three quarters of which involved guns. In the largest U.S. cities, fatal shootings have risen 80% since 2014, according to FBI statistics. Nonetheless, the U.S. murder rate remains 34% lower than in 1991.
The most recent House measures fall far short of the 1994 congressional ban on the sale of semi-automatic, military style rifles and high-capacity magazines. That ban didn’t affect guns already in circulation but barred new sales of AR-15s and other military style weapons — while limiting magazine capacity to 10 rounds. It expired after a decade.
A 2019 study by researchers from the New York University School of Medicine concluded that mass shooting deaths involving the weapons fell slightly during the ban but then tripled in the decade after the ban expired (from 2005 to 2015).
During the ban from 1994 to 2004, the death toll from mass shootings averaged 4.8 per year. In the decade after Congress let the ban lapse, the death toll rose to 23.8 per year, concluded the researchers.
A separate study by Johns Hopkins concluded that the limit on the size of magazines produced a 50% reduction in the rate of fatal mass shootings.
The Justice Department reports that from 2014 to 2019, an average of 51 people have died in mass shootings involving more than four victims. That compares to eight per year in the 1970s.
The Gun Violence Archive has tallied 250 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, including the rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on May 24. The school district had a six-man police force, fencing and other security measures. The gunman avoided the armed school resource officer and gained access to the classrooms through an unlocked door. Some 140 officers from a host of agencies responded to the incident — some within minutes. However, the 18-year-old gunman had a backpack full of 30-round magazines and two recently purchased AR-15s. His firing drove off the first officers on the scene. Officers finally broke into the classroom and killed the gunman after an hour-long delay.
Since then, the Gun Violence Archive has recorded another 38 mass shootings, each with four or more victims either killed or wounded.
That puts the first five months of 2022 just behind the record-breaking pace in 2021, with 700 incidents throughout the year.
